What's The Best Screen Size For Reading?

E-readers have been around since before the turn of the millennium, but have they achieved the perfect screen size for reading? Considering that there are many people who use phones or tablets to read books, there's clearly not a simple solution. In fact, the generous screen size of larger tablets is one reason why some people feel there's no need for a Kindle anymore. Bigger isn't always what's best for reading, though.

Six-inch screens are the most common among e-readers. This compact size is comparable to many paperback novels, making for a familiar experience from a device that's portable enough to slip into any bag. Most importantly, a modestly-sized e-reader is lightweight enough that you can hold it for a several-hour-long reading session without straining your wrist.

Does that mean that a six-inch screen is the best for reading books on an electronic device? For many people, the answer is yes. For others, a larger screen is important for displaying lots of text at once or taking notes with a stylus peripheral. This can make a 13-inch Android tablet seem appealing, even though Kindle devices use e-ink screens that reduce eye strain. Folding phones are gaining popularity as well, due to their large screens and a form factor that closely emulates the traditional reading experience. However, there are factors that matter far more than screen size for the average reader.