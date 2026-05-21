Amazon Kindle Vs. Kobo: Which E-Reader Is Right For You?

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With the recent news that Amazon is essentially bricking a variety of old Kindle devices, we compiled our list of 5 e-reader alternatives. Among those were two totally separate Kobo e-readers. So, while we clearly think that Kobo is a worthy contender for your hard-earned eBook budget, what exactly is a Kobo device, what does it do well, and most importantly is it more right for you than a Kindle?

Kobo's history dates back to early 2009 when they launched in Toronto, and with the unveiling of their first e-reader in 2010, they became an official competitor to the Kindle, which launched a couple years earlier at Amazon. Kobo started with a focus on eBook innovation and app functionality, as much of the Kobo development team focused on apps prior to this point. So, while both Amazon and Kobo saw a key change picking up steam in the book buying space, Kobo had a much more e-ink-focused approach than the much larger Amazon business.

Today, Kobo readers are loved by many real-world users for their philosophical differences from Kindle. Like it or not, Amazon owns a massive chunk of the world's digital and physical storefront. Under the hood, a Kindle is loaded up with Amazon's proprietary flavor of Android, meaning you have to play by Amazon's rules to get books onto the device. This can be great for ease of use, but Kobo is known for offering more compatibility of file types and less strict guidelines. There are also unlimited plans to consider, as both companies have their version. Finally, look closely at the hardware, where Amazon features more devices to choose from, Kobo may have the right feature-to-price ratio.