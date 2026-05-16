Honor 600 Review: A Display That Might Burn Your Eyes Out

Phones are getting bigger and bigger, and ten years ago, the Honor 600 would have been considered pretty big. These days, it's closer to compact, and considering what's packed inside of it, its size is actually impressive. It measures 7.8mm in thickness, which is decently thin, but it still has a 7,000mAh battery. Of course, that's one of the advantages of newer silicon carbon battery tech, and I'm glad to see that tech expanding into mid-range phones already.

The build quality is quite good, too. The phone has an aluminum frame coupled with a matte glass back and rounded edges that make it decently comfortable to hold. If you've seen images of the phone online, you've likely seen the orange model, which, yes, looks suspiciously like the iPhone 17 Pro's flagship color. I don't have that orange model; instead, I have the golden white colorway, which looks quite nice. There's also a basic black color, which will appeal to those who want something a little more subtle.

Additionally, the phone is quite durable. It has an IP68/IP69K rating, which means that it's not only rated to survive submersion at up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes, but it should also survive high-pressure water jets in certain situations. Of course, you won't want to test that, and like any phone, I recommend doing your best to keep it away from water where you can. If an accident does happen, it's much more likely to survive than many other phones that don't have such a high rating.

Most of the rest of the design is familiar, though there are some extra surprises. On the back, there's a large edge-to-edge camera module with a dual-camera setup, accompanied by a flash. On the right edge, there's a volume rocker and power button, along with an additional button that's used to trigger Honor AI. I do wish that button was on the left edge instead of the right edge and higher up on the device. Its current placement makes it difficult to mount the phone without accidentally pressing buttons.

Thankfully, the button is customizable, though most of the customization options are related to AI. You can set different functions for a short press, double press, or long press, with options including opening the camera, triggering AI settings, AI screen suggestions, AI memories, Google Lens, and so on. I wish it offered additional customizations like simply choosing an app to open or triggering other functions that aren't AI related. As it stands, most people probably won't use it much except to open the camera, which makes an additional hardware button feel like a bit of a waste.