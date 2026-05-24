Do You Really Own The Movies You Buy On Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video is one of many streaming services vying for your monthly patronage in 2026. Unlike Netflix, Hulu, and some of the other top streaming platforms, Prime Video allows you to buy or rent movies and shows, in addition to streaming. Any media you've purchased is stored in your Amazon account, and you can watch titles both online and offline if you download them. But you don't actually own a teeming library of cinematic or episodic content. Amazon, as well as any other media provider that lets you buy movies and shows like Apple TV, is really just loaning them out to you.

When you buy or rent a movie or show from a streaming service like Amazon Prime, all you're doing is purchasing a limited digital license. Think of it as a glorified permission slip to be able to watch a film whenever you so please, with a few caveats. The first is that you need to have an active Amazon account. That doesn't mean you need a Prime membership, as you can rent content without a subscription. Amazon also needs to possess the streaming rights to the title you've purchased. Unfortunately, it's the latter caveat that can get a bit tricky when it comes to digital viewership.

Many streaming apps build a bulk of their libraries from licensed content rather than originals, be it a movie or multiple seasons of a binge-worthy show on Prime. That means that a distributor like Universal is allowing Amazon to allow its customers to buy a license to watch a movie or show. Should Amazon decide to let its licensing lapse (as it did with this Reddit user's movie), the distributor has the right to pull the content, which means it'll likely be removed from your Amazon account, too.