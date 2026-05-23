4 Disadvantages Of Streaming Sticks You Should Know Before Buying

With so many capable Smart TVs, it's become much harder to justify buying a streaming stick as your primary way to access your favorite apps, like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more. So one of the questions becomes, what becomes the point of buying a streaming device when you own a Smart TV? The Smart TV OS should be able to install your apps and have the hardware to run them properly.

But sometimes the built-in OS of these TVs isn't perfect, and running too many apps on it could slow it down, or at the very least, it's more of a money-saving aspect, and you're not ready to pay for the next hardware upgrade. That's when buying a streaming stick becomes a bit more cost-effective, so you don't need to call your Smart TV obsolete, even if the built-in software feels too sluggish.

Amazon and Roku have some really nice options, and if you're a Prime Day shopper, you can often find some good deals on Amazon Fire Sticks that do a good job of staying under $50, which is equivalent to an evening out at a restaurant. Sadly, streaming sticks, while often much cheaper, have some caveats, and aren't always the perfect replacement for your TV's built-in software. Plus, some streaming devices are ranked worse than others based on their specs, accessory support, and general app compatibility.