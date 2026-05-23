5 Android Phones Thinner Than The Galaxy S25 Edge

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There are many ways to rank different smartphones against one another. While some buyers value top-end performance and how a phone handles heavy loads like graphic-intensive gaming, others might prefer a simpler phone with a bigger battery and a better camera. One distinguishing factor that is largely only seen at the most premium prices is thinness, a trend that's especially relevant nowadays.

It's a technological marvel how thin some phones can get while still offering competitive specs. Take the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, a 5.8 mm phone that weighs just 163 grams but has the same chipset inside it as the much thicker S25 Ultra while featuring a main camera with the same 200 MP resolution as its thicker counterpart. The thinner form factor ultimately does cost it a telephoto camera and a decent chunk of battery life, but the S25 Edge is still a solid phone, all things considered — especially since it also gets the latest One UI 8.5 features.

The Galaxy S25 Edge might be thin, but it's not the thinnest phone around. The iPhone Air released in late 2025 is already thinner, and even an approximately $240 Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ is only slightly thicker, being 6 mm thick instead of 5.8. If you want to go even slimmer, there are still phones much thinner than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, some of them even from Samsung itself.