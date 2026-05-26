6 Cool Features That Have Disappeared From Samsung Galaxy Phones

Smartphones have changed the world in a huge way, bridging the gap between reality and science fiction with every passing year, thanks to so many different apps and features. Features tend to be a big draw for a lot of consumers, especially when they're exclusive to the brand. Samsung continues to reign supreme on the Android side of the market thanks to the many capabilities its flagship handhelds offer. Unfortunately, over the years, the brand has removed some of the most beloved (and some not-so-beloved) features from its devices.

Some of the features Samsung did away with weren't exclusive to the brand, but it nonetheless removed them from its flagships. Others were features that only Samsung Galaxy devices have, and many loyalists miss and continue to lament their absence. Sure, users could jump ship to another brand if it offers that feature, but it's not easy when you're a fan of a specific brand. All you can do is hope that the feature will return one day.