Can You Mount Ring Stick Up And Outdoor Cameras Upside Down?

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Ring cameras, lights, and sensors are some of the most popular surveillance devices on the market, making them a common choice for homeowners looking for peace of mind. The Ring Outdoor Cam and Ring Stick Up Cam are two budget-friendly products in the greater Ring family, and they're easy to install, too. But "easy" doesn't mean you should rush through any part of the initial setup, especially if you plan on mounting a cam to a wall or ceiling.

If you accidentally mount a Ring Outdoor Cam or Stick Up Cam upside-down, you won't be able to rotate the video in the Ring app. Mounting either of these devices incorrectly may also impede the accuracy of the cams' built-in motion-detection. Both cameras include mounting hardware, but the plate and accessories provided are meant for use on a flat wall. To properly mount one of these Ring cams to a ceiling, you'll want to purchase the Add-On Mount for Stick Up Cam. Compatible with second and third generations of the Stick Up Cam, the kit comes with everything you need to get your Ring cam rigged up in only a few minutes. There's even a telescopic arm that you can adjust to achieve the perfect viewing angle. Ring also recommends using the Add-On Mount for more versatile placement on walls.

Generally speaking, Ring cams (and other smart home surveillance products) tend to perform best when connected to a strong Wi-Fi network. Before you start drilling holes, it's a good idea to set up your Ring cam first, confirming it's actually connected and operational, and only then move it to the final location.