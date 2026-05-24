Remarkable Paper Pure Vs. Kindle Scribe: How Do The Tablets Stack Up?
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If you're in the market for a new e-paper tablet, you've picked the perfect time to buy one. Two of the biggest brands using E Ink technology just dropped their latest note-taking tablets this May — reMarkable announced the Paper Pure in May 2026 (the reason why the reMarkable 2 was discontinued), and a few days later, Kindle released its Scribe 2026 lineup. Both are capable digital paper tablets, designed to make the note-taking experience feel like you're just writing on real paper. But if the reMarkable Paper Pure and Kindle Scribe essentially do the same thing, how exactly do they stack up?
Well, the Paper Pure is primarily built to completely replace the traditional notebook with a digital equivalent. It's for people who enjoy writing on paper — whether that's journaling, planning, or sketching — but prefer the convenience of having their notes in one place and accessible anywhere. On the other hand, the Kindle Scribe is mainly for reading, as it's a Kindle e-reader first and foremost. So, it's most suitable for people who mainly read but also want to take notes or make handwritten annotations on the side. If you're still undecided about which one works better for you, read on for a more thorough breakdown of the hardware and software differences between the reMarkable Paper Pure and Kindle Scribe.
Hardware differences
The reMarkable Paper Pure and Kindle Scribe 2026 might look similar at first glance, but under the hood, these popular E Ink tablets actually have some major hardware differences, starting with their screens. The Paper Pure's display checks in at 10.3 three inches and a resolution of 226 PPI (pixels per inch), compared to the Scribe 2026's 11 inches and 300 PPI. That means you get more display real estate and sharper text with the Kindle. The Paper Pure also doesn't include a lighting layer, so it's only usable out in the sun or in a lit room. But since there's no light emitting from the screen, this makes the Paper Pure feel more like paper and less like a tablet. The Scribe 2026, on the other hand, is equipped with two lights: a warm light for the color temperature and a front light for brightness. So, you'll have no issues using the Kindle anytime, anywhere.
In terms of storage capacity, both the Paper Pure and Scribe 2026 use non-expandable internal options. The Paper Pure provides 32 gigabytes (GB), enough to hold about 400 notebooks. Meanwhile, the Scribe 2026 comes in two storage tiers: 32 GB and 64 GB. If you have a massive library of books and often write notes, the larger capacity would be more suitable for you.
Runtime-wise, you can use both the Paper Pure and Scribe 2026 for about three weeks on a single charge, but under different conditions. The Paper Pure can last for three weeks when used for an hour of writing every day. The Scribe 2026 can go for three weeks if you write for just 30 minutes daily, but it can last up to 12 weeks if you're only reading (no writing) for that same half hour daily.
Software differences
Naturally, the reMarkable Paper Pure and Kindle Scribe 2026 don't run on the same software, so you'll get a completely different experience. The most glaring software difference is how the Kindle Scribe 2026 has a book-reading interface and bookstore entirely separate from its notebook interface, something you won't find on the Paper Pure. But both still have some standard features. For instance, creating a notebook on either device starts with a blank page or a template like a weekly planner, ruled notebook, or to-do list. The Paper Pure offers more templates, though, especially if you subscribe to the Connect service.
For the writing interface, the two tablets both include software tools like a pen, highlighter, and eraser. You can also easily move and resize your handwritten text or convert it to digital text. But the Scribe 2026 is equipped with an extra set of AI-powered tools. With these tools, you can quickly summarize your notes, ask your notebook-related questions, and make your messy handwriting legible. There's even an option to use your notes with Alexa — like asking Alexa to sort your to-do list by due date or extract calendar events from your meeting notes.
When it comes to file management, importing and exporting files are no issue with either device. The Paper Pure works with Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox, and Microsoft Word for importing files and Outlook, Slack, and Miro for exporting. Meanwhile, the Scribe 2026 can be integrated with Google Drive and OneDrive for importing and Microsoft OneNote for exporting. However, the Paper Pure supports limited file types. You can only import PDF or EPUB and export PDF, SVG, and PNG. Kindle has broader file format support, including plain text, HTML, and GIF, to name a few.