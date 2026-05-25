The Electric Car From The '80s You've Probably Never Heard Of

The history of the electric car dates back to the early 1800s, but if you're looking for one of the most obscure — and wacky-looking — EVs of all time, you'll only have to go back to the 1980s. That's when the all-electric Comuta-Car was last offered, but the origins of this wedge-shaped EV actually date back to 1973 oil embargo. Built from 1979 until 1982, the Comuta-Car was based on an earlier model, the CitiCar, which was first produced in 1974. An interesting side note for this car is that combined sales for the CitiCar and Comuta-Car totaled 4,444 units, making it the best-selling EV in the U.S. after World War II until the arrival of the Tesla Model S in 2013.

Similar to today, the Comuta-Car offered an alternative to gas-guzzling vehicles, although it was hardly an everyday car with 40-mph top speed and 40-mile range. The car weighed just 1,400 pounds thanks to a lightweight aluminum spaceframe and a body made from acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) — a durable, impact-resistant, and lightweight plastic — and it was powered by a 6-horsepower GE motor, which is comparable to a modern electric golf cart. As its name suggests, the Comuta-Car wasn't intended for cross-country trips, but it would get you to work or help you run errands around town without filling up your tank at $1.25 a gallon in 1980 (that's about $5.05 today).