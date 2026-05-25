Why Did So Many Electric Cars Get Rid Of AM Radio?

Arguably, AM and FM radio aren't what they used to be. Advancements in internet, cellular, and satellite technology have given rise to a wide range of listening options from all the major music streaming services. But beyond news and talk radio, AM frequencies have long been the home of emergency broadcasts. Be it severe weather or AMBER alerts, AM radio is a key car feature and some may find it hard to part ways.

To that end, governmental interference has already entered the playing field. The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act of 2025 is legislation that would require automakers to continue implementing AM radio on new vehicles, while also disclosing any earlier models that did away with AM reception. It's worth noting that there are a number of alternative methods for learning about emergencies while on the road.

Even with its one big problem, the Waze navigation app has changed how drivers report and respond to incidents, while smartphones and in-car infotainment systems are getting better at reporting emergency tips, too. One thing seems certain though: EV manufacturers won't be doing much to assist AM radio, as it would cost vehicle makers billions of dollars to add the kind of insulated wiring and systems needed to shield AM signals from EV interference.