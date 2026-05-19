Amazon's Memorial Day 2026 TV Deals Are Way Better Than We Expected

Smart TVs have grown more affordable over the years, which is why your smart TV is full of ads now. , Even with those lower price points, the best time to shop is still during a decent sale. Whether you're talking about various sales scattered throughout the year or the holiday shopping season, those sweet, sweet discounts allow you to stretch your dollar and perhaps get a larger, more capable TV than you would have on your average day. Amazon's 2026 Memorial Day Sale is certainly setting that rule in stone with some incredible discounts and, if I'm being honest, the deals are much better than I would have expected.

Product prices have been known to rise a little before a sale to make them look more heavily discounted than they are, or the sales may be fake altogether. Occasionally, there are lackluster sales events where the deals are real but not very good. It would appear that's not the case here, so if you're in the market for a new TV, whether to upgrade your living room set or to outfit a TV in a separate room, now's as good a time as any to take a look. Here are some highlights from the deals I've come across while browsing. All these TV deals have been cross-checked on CamelCamelCamel, which is a great resource to keep in mind when you're shopping on your own.