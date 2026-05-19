Amazon's Memorial Day 2026 TV Deals Are Way Better Than We Expected
Smart TVs have grown more affordable over the years, which is why your smart TV is full of ads now. , Even with those lower price points, the best time to shop is still during a decent sale. Whether you're talking about various sales scattered throughout the year or the holiday shopping season, those sweet, sweet discounts allow you to stretch your dollar and perhaps get a larger, more capable TV than you would have on your average day. Amazon's 2026 Memorial Day Sale is certainly setting that rule in stone with some incredible discounts and, if I'm being honest, the deals are much better than I would have expected.
Product prices have been known to rise a little before a sale to make them look more heavily discounted than they are, or the sales may be fake altogether. Occasionally, there are lackluster sales events where the deals are real but not very good. It would appear that's not the case here, so if you're in the market for a new TV, whether to upgrade your living room set or to outfit a TV in a separate room, now's as good a time as any to take a look. Here are some highlights from the deals I've come across while browsing. All these TV deals have been cross-checked on CamelCamelCamel, which is a great resource to keep in mind when you're shopping on your own.
Toshiba 65-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K smart Fire TV -- $265
One such sale item will be the Toshiba 65-inch Class C350 Series LED, which is at it's lowest available price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel. Usually $530, it's down to $265 right now, which is 50% off. If 65 inches is not your preferred size, again, there are other sizes on sale. The 43-inch is $160, the 50-inch is $200, and the 55-inch is $250. If you want to go bigger, the 75-inch is $430. It's a smart Fire TV (Amazon's smart TV ecosystem) with Alexa and comes bundled with a voice-enabled remote. The panel itself is an LED, supporting 4K resolution at 60Hz with 120Hz motion rate options, HDR10 functionality, and what looks to be a great overall experience.
As of writing, it has over 3,500 reviews on Amazon with a 4.3 out of 5-star rating. At the smaller sizes, especially, and these prices, it would be an excellent option for extra rooms like a bedroom, playroom, or office.
Sony Bravia II 65-inch 4K UHD LED smart Google TV with PlayStation 5 features -- $668
The Sony Bravia II 65-inch 4K UHD KED smart Google TV is one of the only ones on the list that's not at an all-time low. However, it is hovering around its average price point, down to $668 right now, from its usual $700. It's also a really, really solid TV for the price from a premium brand with exclusive PlayStation 5 features if you're using it with a console. Those include Bravia-specific functions like auto HDR tone mapping and auto genre picture mode to optimize image quality while gaming and streaming, without much extra tinkering on your part.
As a TV, it's a 65-inch 4K UHD LED panel with Google TV as the smart platform, one of the top-rated major smart TV OSes ranked from worst to best. You also get intelligent motion handling through Sony's Motionflow XR technology, with a 60Hz refresh rate as the baseline. The purchase also includes credits to use with the Sony Pictures Core app, though it doesn't specify how many credits (Pictures Core itself is a rotating selection of Sony films you can choose from). With over 350 reviews, this Sony set has a 4.3-star rating out of 5. If you want something a little bigger, the 55-inch and 75-inch models are also on sale at comparable prices.
Samsung 98-inch Class 4K Crystal UHD DU9000 smart TV -- $1,498
Go big or go home, right? The Samsung 98-inch Class 4K UHD DU9000 series smart TV, with Alexa built in, is currently at one of the lowest prices ever, according to CamelCamelCamel. The current sale price is $1,498, $1,000 off the normal $2,498 price. The previous low was $3,998 back in June of 2024. I probably don't need to tell you that 98 inches is a massive TV, and this one is equipped with a supersize picture enhancer to help everything look better on the increased screen real estate.
It is a 2024 model, running Samsung's Tizen OS. It supports motion accelerator at 120Hz, 4K upscaling, HDR, and is compatible with Samsung's Q-Symphony platform, pairing seamlessly with Q-Series home theater equipment and soundbars. It doesn't have as many reviews on Amazon, nearly 130 total as of the time of writing, but it does have a 4.2 out of 5-star rating. On Samsung's official site, it has over 230 reviews, with a similar score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. If you grab this and you're planning to mount it, you're definitely going to need a capable wall mount that can hold a TV this size, so keep that in mind.
TCL 75-inch Class QM8K Series Mini LED QLED 4K smart Google TV -- $1,498
Looking at CamelCamelCamel, this 2025 model TCL is near its lowest price — in November of last year, it was $100 cheaper. Considering that time of year sees the steepest discounts for the holidays, the current price would be reasonably low. Normally $2,000, Amazon is offering it for $1,498, which is 25% off. It's a QLED Mini-LED with support for 120Hz to 144Hz, at 4K UHD resolution, with HDR and Dolby Atmos. It's powered by the Google TV operating system and comes with a voice-enabled Alexa remote. The wide-angle, anti-reflective design makes it a solid option for large rooms like living rooms or media rooms, where there are a lot of people sitting around, looking on from numerous viewpoints.
It doesn't have a ton of reviews on Amazon, just over 300, but it is well-received with 4.4 out of 5 stars. When comparing the major smart TV brands ranked worst to best, TCL shows up in the middle of the list, offering great value for the money, and that certainly seems to be the case here.
Hisense 75-inch Hi-QLED 4K UHD CanvasTV smart Google TV -- $1,500
The art-house and lifestyle TVs are typically expensive, including Samsung's The Frame series, one of the most popular. Hisense's CanvasTV series offers the same experience, the same high quality and the same smart features presumably for less, and that's at the regular price. Right now, Amazon is offering the 75-inch model for $1,500, normally $2,500, which is the lowest price ever offered. If you want a different size, those are also on sale, notably the 85-inch model for $2,000 and the 50-inch model for $800.
As far as TVs go, you get some great features. It supports 4K UHD at 144Hz for smooth motion and includes both a dedicated art mode and a separate game mode for fluid, high-intensity action. It comes with a unique frame-like bezel and a wall mount so you can mount it flush. The premiere feature is that you can display exquisite fine art with realistic details, such as brushstrokes and elevated oil layers. That's actually one of the underrated smart TV features most people need to start using, but unfortunately don't.
On Amazon alone, this Hisense CanvasTV has nearly 900 reviews, averaging 4.5 out of 5 stars, so people really dig it.