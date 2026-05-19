Walmart's New Android Tablets Put An Emphasis On Value

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Walmart has long been making ingress into cheap electronics, so it should come as no surprise that the company has decided to tackle the tablet space with its new Onn Android models. These aren't just budget tablets — in fact, they're priced at a level that looks, at first glance, almost too good to be true. In a world where budget Android tablets from Lenovo or Samsung are creeping toward $150 or more, Walmart is clearly making a bid to undercut its competition. There are currently new (though older-model) Onn tablets available for around the $50 mark, and in an effort to depress pricing even more, the retail giant also offers open-box Onn tablets for as little as $32.

This is definitely not a new strategy for the retailer, following Walmart's play in the budget TV space — but it does feel like a very thoughtful and deliberate move at a time when consumers are particularly price sensitive and less likely to be picky about brand prestige for secondary electronics like tablets. A play in the budget space for tablets specifically also makes sense, as these devices typically fill a niche dominated by light browsing or other, less demanding tasks where blistering performance isn't a priority.