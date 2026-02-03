Should You Buy Walmart's Exclusive Onn TVs? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a frequent Walmart shopper, you may be familiar with house brands like Great Value, Equate, and Ol' Roy. You may also recognize the "Onn" label, which is Walmart's in-house electronics brand for items like HDMI cables, power strips, and dedicated streaming devices like the Onn 4K Pro. Over the last few years, Walmart has also started selling Onn smart TVs. Available in several models and sizes, Onn TVs are renowned for their budget-friendly prices and solid streaming capabilities, which is really thanks to Roku TV OS (the software that Walmart/Onn licenses).

For those shopping with limited funds, Onn's pricing is definitely appealing, but would you be better off investing in a non-Walmart brand? We wondered the same thing, and according to Consumer Reports (CR), if chart-topping HDR performance is a priority, you may want to look elsewhere. Unfortunately, part of why Onn TVs are so cheap boils down to picture and sound quality, with many sets delivering lackluster brightness, color accuracy, and middling contrast levels — especially when viewing HDR content.

Generally speaking, Onn TVs simply can't get bright enough to produce the kind of dynamic range that formats like HDR10 call for. CR has tested a handful of Onn TVs in multiple models and sizes, and another common detractor shared amongst most Onn sets is the overall sound quality. Sure, you can hook up a soundbar to just about any TV, but not everyone can afford the extra $100+ these audio systems usually go for.