4 Disadvantages Of A MacBook You Should Know Before Buying

With macOS and Windows being two of the major laptop operating systems out there, many mainstream apps — such as Slack, Chrome, and Microsoft Word — are readily available on either platform. You'll generally have no trouble installing these apps and using them as you'd expect. That means for casual users who mostly rely on popular desktop apps or just use web apps, MacBooks can be just as capable as Windows laptops when it comes to software support. But for gamers and power users, it's a completely different story.

Some games don't have a macOS equivalent, so you can't install and play them directly on a MacBook. The biggest example of this is Valorant, which can only run on Windows PCs, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Hogwarts Legacy also don't support macOS.

If you're an engineer or create CAD and 3D designs, you'll also be at a disadvantage with a MacBook. Major design software like SolidWorks and Autodesk Inventor are exclusive to Windows, forcing you to resort to less powerful alternatives. The same goes for users of niche apps like Microsoft Access and Microsoft Project. Many of Microsoft's apps support macOS, but Access and Project don't.

Aside from outright incompatibility with apps, macOS versions of certain apps may offer fewer advanced features. Take AutoCAD, for instance. Not every feature available on Windows — including Design Center, multi-windows, and rendering — is available on macOS.