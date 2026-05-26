5 Things Your Kindle Colorsoft Can Do (Besides Reading Books)

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There's a total of four Colorsoft e-readers from Amazon, and the first to hit the scene was the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, a 7-inch model that landed in late 2024. This led to the release of the regular Kindle Colorsoft in 2025, offering the same Kaleido 3 color screen but with less storage, an updated version that fixed the banding found in the early Signature Edition models (don't worry, the Signature Edition was fixed, too). There's also a Kindle Colorsoft Kids model, which is just the regular Kindle Colorsoft packed with a kid-friendly case, a year's subscription to Amazon Kids+, and no ads. Last but not least, there's the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft, an 11-inch e-reading and note-taking color E Ink tablet, the most recent arrival, which includes a Premium Pen. It's a fleet of hardware specifically built with reading in mind, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of things your Kindle Colorsoft can do besides reading books.

As a matter of fact, Amazon has been improving its Kindle firmware over the last few years, with tons of cool new features recently added to the Kindle Scribe and Colorsoft lines. These bring new functionality like Send to Alexa+ so you can easily sync your notes across any device, an excellent addition to the already strong arsenal of annotating, audiobook support, the ability to play games, and social Goodreads integration.

While Amazon may have entered the color e-reader scene later than most, both its hardware and software have greatly matured with the arrival of the Colorsoft Scribe, which means there's much more you can do with your Kindle e-reader besides reading books. Below, we've highlighted five of our favorite features so you, too, can take advantage of the full capabilities of your Colorsoft.