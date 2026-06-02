5 Costco Gadgets That Fix Problems You Didn't Know You Had
There's no denying how much tech gadgets have improved our daily routine and overall quality of life. For instance, when refrigerators were invented, people could now buy perishable food in bulk without worrying about how to preserve them efficiently. Similarly, when smartphones became a staple in everyone's pocket, people could communicate instantly with just about anyone from just about anywhere.
Yes, history has taught us that most gadgets came to be because people face some practical issues that need solving. But while there are indeed devices made for obvious everyday problems glaring you in the face, there are also others that fix challenges you didn't even know you had. These are tiny inconveniences you've just tolerated and accepted as normal over time. Take the inability to hear the ambient noise when wearing a wireless earbud or dealing with cable clutter, which most people treat as unavoidable downsides. Sure, you could go on with your life not addressing them, but if you're after a smoother and more comfortable way of living, there's no harm in exploring those devices. To start you off, here are five of the clever under-the-radar problem-solvers available at Costco, all of which are selected based on overall usefulness and user reviews.
Belkin 3-in-1 Charging Stand
We're so used to having a charger for every single gadget we own that cable clutter becomes so normalized. But a multi-device charging dock like Costco's Belkin 3-in-1 Charging Stand can significantly eliminate cables from your charging regime.
It's a wireless fast charger that can handle three devices — a phone, a wireless earbud charging case, and a smartwatch — at the same time. It's built with Qi2 wireless charging technology and can deliver a maximum output of 25W. Compatibility-wise, the charger can support a wide range of Android and Apple devices. Its smartwatch charger is MFi-certified, which means it's safe to use for Apple Watches. You can use the charging stand with iPhones starting from iPhone 12 series, Apple Watch Series 1 to 10, and select AirPods (AirPods 4, AirPods 3 with MagSafe charging case, and AirPods Pro 2). The charging stand also supports the Google Pixel 10 series and Samsung Galaxy S26 series.
Belkin claims that this $70 wireless charging stand takes about half an hour to charge an iPhone 16 from 0 to 50% and an Apple Watch Series 10 from 0 to 80%. But for the iPhone 12 to 15 series, you only get a maximum of 15W, so charging time will be longer. When the watch and earbuds chargers are not in use, the charging stand can be folded. You can then lay your phone flat on the wireless charger. This also makes it easy to take the charger with you to school or work.
Shokz OpenRun SE
Wireless earbuds have become a staple when working out outdoors, but you might not realize that they pose one problem: they prevent you from fully hearing your surroundings. Sure, some modern wireless earbuds do integrate a so-called transparency mode. But they're still physically blocking your ears, so the sounds aren't as raw and natural. If you want to enjoy some music while staying fully aware of what's happening around you, try Shokz OpenRun SE from Costco.
These are open-ear Bluetooth headphones, meaning they don't go inside your ears. Instead, the headphones sit just outside your ear, allowing you to completely hear ambient sounds. OpenRun SE works by using bone conduction technology to deliver music. It creates mechanical vibrations that then pass through your skin and temporal bone to reach the cochlea. As it's unlike traditional wireless earbuds, OpenRun SE might not produce as good a sound as some of the best wireless earbuds.
Runtime-wise, the headphones can go for as long as eight hours and take under two hours to fully charge. If you forgot to fully charge it before using it, you can do a 10-minute charge that according to Shokz will get you a maximum runtime of 1.5 hours. As for everyday usability, the OpenRun SE comes with a noise-cancelling microphone. There are also built-in controls on the headphones, including a volume plus and minus button and a multifunction button for pausing, moving to the next or previous song, and answering calls.
Since the OpenRun SE is designed for outdoor use, it has an IP67 rating. It's resistant to both dust and water exposure and should work even when exposed to sweat or rain. You can't use it when swimming, though.
Wyze 2k Bulb Cam
Outdoor security cameras are never a bad idea, but they're not exactly the definition of an easy installation. More often than not, you need a couple of extra hardware to get them up and running — a drill to set up the camera mount, a power source (if the camera isn't solar or battery-powered), and sometimes even an external light to get color videos at night. You typically just go through the motions to get it over with, but if you browse through Costco's website, you'll find a more convenient solution to your outdoor security camera problem.
The Wyze 2k Bulb Cam is priced at $65 and integrates a smart bulb and security camera into one device. The bulb provides a dimmable 3000K, 800 Lumen lighting, while the camera has 2K HD color night vision and a field of view of 160 degrees. When installing the Bulb Cam, you can screw the bulb's base into any existing E26 light fixture. If your light fixture has a cover, you can adjust the camera downward using its telescopic rod. You can also rotate or tilt it whichever way you need to.
During daytime, the bulb is off, but you can set it up to automatically switch on at night. You can also let the camera stay in Ambient Light mode (low brightness) and only turn into full brightness once motion is detected. Other than motion detection, the Bulb Cam also supports two-way audio, a 95dB siren, and support for enhanced group lighting with as many as five accessory bulbs. Moreover, you can integrate the device to systems like Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT.
Moen Flo Smart Water Monitor with Smart Leak Detector
Leaks are among the most catastrophic accidents that can happen in a home, but most homeowners don't know how devastating they can be until it's too late. Before you get caught up in a full-blown water emergency, it's best to equip your home with a preventive measure: a water monitor like the Moen Flo Smart Water Monitor with Smart Leak Detector from Costco. It's one of the essential smart home gadgets you should be using for your peace of mind.
How the Moen Flo works is simple. The water monitor itself is professionally installed directly into your main water system and then connected to your wall outlet and home Wi-Fi. The leak detectors, on the other hand, go under water sources like your sink and dishwasher. They run on a battery with a lifespan of two years, so you can set and forget them. Every day, the monitor performs a microleak test. As soon as the detectors sense a leak, the monitor shuts off the water supply to prevent further damage.
Moen Flo works automatically on its own, but if you want to manually control it, you can do so via Alexa and Google Assistant. You can also use your phone if you like. The free companion app lets you switch the water on or off and track your home water activity, including consumption, pressure, and flow rate. You'll get notified via the app whenever a leak is detected or when the detectors pick up high humidity or extreme temperatures.
FoodCycler Eco 3
Food waste has been most people's problem since forever, but it has become a habit to simply throw out the scraps and forget they exist. With a food recycler, though, you can dispose of your food waste in a more sustainable and eco-friendly way. One option available at Costco is the $399 FoodCycler Eco 3.
What this Costco gadget does is turn scraps into soil amendments through a drying, grinding, and cooling process. It can handle leftovers, such as bones, pits, and peels. It can even grind shellfish and eggshells and non-food items like paper towels and tissues (but you'll need to ensure they're cut up beforehand). To prevent nasty odors from the scraps, you can use carbon pellets in the Eco 3. However, you'll need to replace them every three to four months or 500 cycle hours.
To use the Eco 3, you need to take out the removable 3.5L bucket and put your scraps inside. It can hold enough scraps for a family of three. Then, place the bucket inside the machine again, press the power button, and wait for the cycle to end. Depending on the type of food scraps you added, one cycle can take anywhere from four to nine hours. You can leave the machine on your kitchen counter as it's fairly compact, measuring 11 by 9 by 13 inches.
Our methodology
In choosing these product recommendations, we prioritized those that focus on the user's unknown pain points, small inefficiencies at home that no one really complains about but still put some friction in their daily routine. The products also needed to have good reviews, with at least a 4.1 out of 5.0 star rating either on the Costco site or on the manufacturer's website.