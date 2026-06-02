5 Costco Gadgets That Fix Problems You Didn't Know You Had

Wireless earbuds have become a staple when working out outdoors, but you might not realize that they pose one problem: they prevent you from fully hearing your surroundings. Sure, some modern wireless earbuds do integrate a so-called transparency mode. But they're still physically blocking your ears, so the sounds aren't as raw and natural. If you want to enjoy some music while staying fully aware of what's happening around you, try Shokz OpenRun SE from Costco.

These are open-ear Bluetooth headphones, meaning they don't go inside your ears. Instead, the headphones sit just outside your ear, allowing you to completely hear ambient sounds. OpenRun SE works by using bone conduction technology to deliver music. It creates mechanical vibrations that then pass through your skin and temporal bone to reach the cochlea. As it's unlike traditional wireless earbuds, OpenRun SE might not produce as good a sound as some of the best wireless earbuds.

Runtime-wise, the headphones can go for as long as eight hours and take under two hours to fully charge. If you forgot to fully charge it before using it, you can do a 10-minute charge that according to Shokz will get you a maximum runtime of 1.5 hours. As for everyday usability, the OpenRun SE comes with a noise-cancelling microphone. There are also built-in controls on the headphones, including a volume plus and minus button and a multifunction button for pausing, moving to the next or previous song, and answering calls.

Since the OpenRun SE is designed for outdoor use, it has an IP67 rating. It's resistant to both dust and water exposure and should work even when exposed to sweat or rain. You can't use it when swimming, though.