3 OLED Monitors With Deep Discounts In May 2026
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May is here, and it brings a season of savings. Along with Memorial Day deals on TVs that are far more tempting than we thought, now is also a good time to find big deals on OLED monitors. Standing for Organic Light Emitting Diode, OLED monitors are known for using less power than LCDs while delivering wider viewer angles and higher contrast ratios. With vibrant colors and fast response times, they can be good for gamers, cinemaphiles, or anyone wanting a high-resolution display.
Along with favorable customer reviews and noticeable discounts, we looked for monitors from top-name brands, and each item on the list below has something that makes it stand out from the rest of the pack. This includes devices that can manually switch refresh rates, to displays that feature proprietary tech, but each monitor brings something to the table that can likely give your entertainment setup a boost.
If you want to learn more, we can tell you all about the six different kinds of OLED displays (along with how they work), because it never hurts to do some additional research before making a purchase. Whether you're looking for a new monitor to upgrade your gaming rig or considering one as a gift, the monitors below offer distinct experiences at prices that are easier on the wallet.
ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 1440P OLED Gaming Monitor
With Amazon shaving 21% off the typical listing price, users can get the Amazon's Choice ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 1440P OLED Gaming Monitor for $549. Boasting that it's the world's first glossy WOLED (White Organic Light-Emitting Diode) monitor, the company promises that it can deliver blacker hues and sharper visuals regardless of one's lighting conditions. As a bonus, this one also comes with three months of Adobe Creative Cloud.
With a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time, this ASUS monitor also includes anti-flicker technology to reduce flicker when refresh rates fluctuate. Another unique feature of this monitor is a custom heatsink designed for increased airflow, and there's also tech to help reduce the risk of burn-in. Along with DisplayPort and HDMI support, this monitor includes two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and we have some clever ideas for how you can take advantage of these USB ports.
Looking at what Amazon users have to say, customers give this monitor high marks for its colors and clarity, and praise for its responsiveness while gaming. Though its overall value may be why over 695 customers rate this one 4.4 stars, some customers find the monitor too dim, whereas one customer even reported heavy scan lines. Despite this, 87% of Amazon customers rate this one 4 stars or higher, and gamers may want to check it out for its response times and low refresh rates.
Samsung 27-inch Odyssey OLED G5 QD-OLED Gaming Monitor
As a company, Samsung is no stranger to developing high-end displays — it even supplies Apple with iPhone panels — and right now, Amazon has a rather solid deal on one of its monitors. Available for $379, Amazon is knocking 24% off the typical price tag for the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey OLED G5 QD-OLED Gaming Monitor, and the specs on this one are certainly worth giving a once-over.
This 2560 x 1440-resolution monitor utilizes a proprietary quantum dot OLED (GD-OLED) display, which features a 180Hz refresh rate with a 0.03ms response time. Samsung also includes tech under the hood to prevent screen burn-in, and the Pantone Validated screen accurately reproduces over 2,100 colors. There's also HDR10 support for highlights and extra depth to shadows. To really focus on gaming, this monitor also includes AMD FreeSync for smoother images and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, which helps sync the GPU and display to reduce screen lag, image tearing, and choppiness.
With a 4.4-star rating over 330 reviews, customers appreciate its vibrant colors with deep blacks, while also praising its response time and refresh rates. Many customers find the display to be good for the price, but many also complain that the included stand can be flimsy and non-adjustable. For the price, it can be a nice way to enter the world of OLED.
LG UltraGear 32-inch OLED Dual Mode Gaming Monitor
We're a fan of LG monitors for being a major OLED monitor brand that offers burn-in protection, and Amazon currently has customers saving 31% on the LG UltraGear 32-inch OLED Dual Mode Gaming Monitor, bringing the total price down to $959.95. Along with a significant reduction in price, this LG monitor is also unique for its dual-mode refresh rates. This allows users to easily switch between 4K Ultra-HD at 240Hz to Full HD at 480Hz, depending on how much response time you need.
With up to 1300 nits peak brightness, the UltraGear has a 3840 x 2160 display, 0.03ms response time, and an anti-glare screen. LG also included Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for reduced stuttering and screen tearing. This monitor includes built-in speakers and supports 3D audio through compatible headphones via DTS Headphone:X. As a bonus, there's also an included Switch app that helps with multitasking.
On the Best Buy website, users give this monitor a 4.2-star rating with over 190 reviews. Customers had positive things to say about its motion clarity, high color accuracy, and high refresh rates. While several customers give this monitor high marks for its gaming capabilities, some users did have issues with the built-in speakers. Even so, 78% of Amazon customers rate this one 4 stars or higher, and it can be a good option for those who like having choices, especially for gaming.
How we chose these OLED monitors
Even when you're trying to get a discount on an item, your money is still important. Along with searching the internet for name-brand monitors with nicely reduced prices, we also reviewed customer reviews to see whether people were actually satisfied with their purchases. We never recommend items unless they hold a 4-star rating or better, and we determine this based on hundreds of customer reviews. Bonus points are also given for items highlighted by the retailer, such as Amazon's Choice badge, indicating a product is priced well and favorably rated.