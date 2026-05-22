3 OLED Monitors With Deep Discounts In May 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

May is here, and it brings a season of savings. Along with Memorial Day deals on TVs that are far more tempting than we thought, now is also a good time to find big deals on OLED monitors. Standing for Organic Light Emitting Diode, OLED monitors are known for using less power than LCDs while delivering wider viewer angles and higher contrast ratios. With vibrant colors and fast response times, they can be good for gamers, cinemaphiles, or anyone wanting a high-resolution display.

Along with favorable customer reviews and noticeable discounts, we looked for monitors from top-name brands, and each item on the list below has something that makes it stand out from the rest of the pack. This includes devices that can manually switch refresh rates, to displays that feature proprietary tech, but each monitor brings something to the table that can likely give your entertainment setup a boost.

If you want to learn more, we can tell you all about the six different kinds of OLED displays (along with how they work), because it never hurts to do some additional research before making a purchase. Whether you're looking for a new monitor to upgrade your gaming rig or considering one as a gift, the monitors below offer distinct experiences at prices that are easier on the wallet.