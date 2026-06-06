5 Old-School Ports That USB Replaced For Good

What do you use to charge your phone? A USB cable. What about connecting peripherals like your mouse or keyboard to your laptop? USB again. Gaming controllers, external drives, speakers — they all rely on USB nowadays, but this wasn't always the case.

USB — which stands for Universal Serial Bus — has been around for a relatively short part of our technological history. USB 1.0 only came out in 1996, and it took until the early 2000s and the release of USB 2.0 for it to become a household name. With the first personal computers coming out in the '80s and other connection methods existing far before those, there are many old-school ports that USB has replaced.

Before USB, there wasn't one universal port — your keyboard, mouse, printer, and audio devices all had their own types of plugs that couldn't be used for anything else. Apart from the lack of flexibility, each port also faced its own challenges: Some weren't hot-swappable, some were slow for transferring data, and others were big and bulky. While USB-C cables still have some annoying problems and you might not always know what USB port colors mean, USB as a standard has fixed most issues faced by earlier ports, even going so far as to make them obsolete.