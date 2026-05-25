Your AirPods Settings Menu Is Getting A Complete Makeover In iOS 27

Despite being one of the most popular Apple products and a key iPhone accessory many people buy, the AirPods don't have a standalone iOS app for users to customize the experience and set up the growing number of features Apple has added over the years. There is an AirPods menu in the Settings app, but you have to connect the AirPods to the iPhone or iPad to see and access it, instead of keeping the menu permanently available. Remove the AirPods, and the menu disappears until you next use them. Apple isn't ready to offer users a standalone AirPods app this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, the reporter has learned that the AirPods Settings menu may be getting a significant makeover that would make it easier to use.

Gurman claims that Apple is aware of the criticism of the current experience of managing AirPods settings, which is why it's changing the Settings menu for the wireless earphones in iOS 27. Gurman says the new menu will be "more functional, better organized, and more streamlined." It's unclear what that means, with the Bloomberg reporter adding that the AirPods settings may be easier to manage after the iOS 27 update, including major AirPods features. While Gurman's predictions don't guarantee that Apple will release these features in iOS 27, the Bloomberg reporter has been accurate about other unreleased Apple products in the past.