Bifacial Vs. Monofacial Solar Panels - What's The Difference?

Solar panels might all look the same to the untrained eye, but they actually come in different types and technologies. Understanding these differences is one of the first things you should know before getting solar panels installed in your home. Among the most common you'll come across in the market is the distinction between monofacial and bifacial solar panels.

As the name suggests, monofacial solar panels are panels that only work on one side, specifically the side directly exposed to the sun. They're the traditional type of solar panel and are commonly used for residential rooftop systems. On the other hand, bifacial solar panels are panels with solar cells on two sides, both the front and back. That means both sides capture energy when exposed to light. The sun-facing side captures sunlight that hits it, while the back side — which isn't in direct sunlight — absorbs reflected light from other sources instead, including water, light-colored rooftops, and even snow.

It's easy to think that the bifacial solar panel is the way to go since you essentially get two panels for the size of one. But there's actually more to it than meets the eye. To help you better decide which type is best for you, we'll walk through the differences between monofacial and bifacial solar panels in terms of panel design, installation, efficiency, and practicality.