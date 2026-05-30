Not Samsung, Not Dell: This Computer Monitor Gets Consumer Reports' Top Rating

While not particularly new to the market, the Asus ProArt Display PA248QV still stands out largely because of its strong color accuracy features. For one, it delivers 100% coverage of the sRGB and Rec. 709 color spaces. This essentially means you get precise and lifelike colors. The ProArt Display PA248QV is also Calman Verified and calibrated at the factory level, so you can use it straight out of the box without having to correct the colors yourself. If you do want to fine-tune the display to your liking, there's the built-in Asus ProArt Palette, which lets you customize the color hue, gamma, and temperature, among other settings.

To complement this professional-grade display, Asus designed the monitor to be ergonomic. It's mounted on a flexible stand that can be tilted from +35° to -5°, swiveled to the left or right, and converted from landscape to portrait. You can even change the height from 0 to 130mm. If you're working at a small desk, you're free to mount the monitor on the wall too. Setting up the monitor with multiple units is also a seamless task, thanks to its frameless panel.

Besides the design, the ProArt Display PA248QV offers the same level of versatility in terms of input and output ports. It comes with the standard HDMI 1.4 port at the back, along with a DisplayPort 1.2, audio-in port, earphone jack, and even a VGA port for your legacy devices. Its USB hub includes four USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports to accommodate all the cool USB gadgets you'll connect to your computer monitor. You also get two built-in 2W speakers.