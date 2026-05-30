4 3D Printing Accessories You Can Save Money On By Printing Yourself

If you bought a 3D printer and are looking for new tools to use with it, know that you can print 3D printing accessories instead of buying them. Think about it: although many of these items are not that expensive and cost only a few bucks in stores, you have the option to use your own printer. So, in addition to saving money, you can complete your first projects this way.

This is a simple way to understand, in practice, how the printer works. Simple projects, like a scraper or filament guide, help test your device settings without using much material. After that, as long as your print goes well, you can still use these accessories to help with more complex work.

Also, unlike accessories bought in stores or online, you can adjust yours to your desired size. When printing supports, for example, you can adjust the size so it fits your desk better. So, if you are interested in the best 3D printing projects for beginners, these are some good options.