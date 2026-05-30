What Happened To CompUSA? Why The Nostalgic Tech Store Failed

While retailers like Best Buy and Walmart continue to do a healthy brick-and-mortar business, shopping online hasn't been as kind to dearly departed tech bastions like Circuit City, Radio Shack, and a once-lauded computer superstore: CompUSA. Throughout its '90s prime, CompUSA was the place to shop for everything from desktop PCs and laptops to circuit boards, RAM, peripherals, software, and more.

The humble origins of CompUSA date back to 1984, when the first store (then known as Soft Warehouse) opened in Dallas, Texas. Rebranding to CompUSA in 1991 — when "personal computing" was all the rage — the retailer became a hub for all things PC and PC-adjacent. But things started falling apart as the corporation stepped into the new millennium. Not only did competitors like Best Buy double down on their computer business, but sites like Amazon and Newegg also made it far easier and cheaper to become a DIY PC builder.

Once the early-aughts recession rolled into town, things weren't looking great for CompUSA. Sales dwindled as foot traffic steadily declined, and CompUSA executives couldn't develop a cohesive strategy for a healthy future. The writing was on the wall, it seemed, and in 2007, CompUSA closed more than half of its 126 physical locations.