What Happened To CompUSA? Why The Nostalgic Tech Store Failed
While retailers like Best Buy and Walmart continue to do a healthy brick-and-mortar business, shopping online hasn't been as kind to dearly departed tech bastions like Circuit City, Radio Shack, and a once-lauded computer superstore: CompUSA. Throughout its '90s prime, CompUSA was the place to shop for everything from desktop PCs and laptops to circuit boards, RAM, peripherals, software, and more.
The humble origins of CompUSA date back to 1984, when the first store (then known as Soft Warehouse) opened in Dallas, Texas. Rebranding to CompUSA in 1991 — when "personal computing" was all the rage — the retailer became a hub for all things PC and PC-adjacent. But things started falling apart as the corporation stepped into the new millennium. Not only did competitors like Best Buy double down on their computer business, but sites like Amazon and Newegg also made it far easier and cheaper to become a DIY PC builder.
Once the early-aughts recession rolled into town, things weren't looking great for CompUSA. Sales dwindled as foot traffic steadily declined, and CompUSA executives couldn't develop a cohesive strategy for a healthy future. The writing was on the wall, it seemed, and in 2007, CompUSA closed more than half of its 126 physical locations.
From bad to worse, or how CompUSA fell off its mighty throne
The same year that CompUSA shut the doors on most of its brick-and-mortar stores, the company was purchased by Systemax, the parent company of TigerDirect. Systemax planned to keep its remaining CompUSA stores open while also expanding online sales. But not even a full-on acquisition could ward off CompUSA's demise, and over the next six years, all remaining storefronts would eventually close.
Is there anything left of the once-thriving business in 2026? Yes, sort of, but it's a sore sight. The current CompUSA website leaves a lot to be desired (it looks and performs as if it were made in 2007 and never updated), and many of the page links don't even work. Our advice is to steer clear, because if you're looking for great deals on PCs, the best monitors, and other desktop tech, there are plenty of reliable places to shop, both online and in stores (Micro Center is one of the first that comes to mind). Maybe CompUSA will get a chance at a resurgence, but right now, it seems unlikely that the company will ever return to its former glory.