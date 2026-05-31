5 Hidden Apple One Perks You Need To Start Using
Apple One is one of Apple's many subscription bundles. The company offers Apple One, a subscription focused on its services, AppleCare One, which lets you protect your devices against damages and criminals for a more affordable price, and Apple Creator Studio, which combines nine creative apps by the company. While each of these services has its own benefits, the Apple One subscription is the oldest one available, and also the one with more hidden perks. For example, Apple One subscribers can take advantage of Apple Invites, several daily puzzle games, and even get a discount when subscribing to Peacock.
Apple One is available in three tiers: Individual ($19.95/monthly), Family ($25.95/monthly), and Premier ($37.95/monthly). The first two tiers offer the same benefits, which includes Apple TV, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade. The biggest difference is that the Individual tier only offers 50GB of iCloud storage, while the Family tier offers 200GB of iCloud, in addition to the ability to share these services with up to five family members. Lastly, Apple One Premier offers all the benefits of the Family tier, but with 2TB of iCloud, Apple Fitness+, and Apple News+.
Apple also offers a price breakdown, which usually shows that if you're a subscriber to Apple Music or Apple TV and iCloud, it's already worth it to subscribe to Apple One. However, you get a lot more than just these services.
Apple Invites
Released in 2025, Apple Invites is one of Apple's latest apps. This free to use app requires an iCloud+ or Apple One subscription for users to take full advantage of it. You can plan events, like birthdays, parties, or even just regular meetings with several people and let them choose the best date and hour that work for them. What's more interesting about this app is that it works on the web, so even Android users can participate. The Apple Invites app also lets you track RSVPs, add shared albums, and send invites by email or text.
The catch with Apple Invites is that only iCloud+ or Apple One subscribers can create invites, meaning that other users can only participate by saying whether or not they'll attend an event and share photos.
This is one of the lesser known features available with the Apple One subscription, but can be really useful, especially if you're tired of creating group chats every time you want to invite people for a party, birthday, or gathering. You can find the Apple Invites app on the App Store.
Daily puzzle games
Apple News+ is not as widely available as other Apple services, meaning that only a handful of regions have access to Apple's daily puzzle games. Inside the News+ app, users in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and more can take advantage of crosswords, sudoku, Quartiles, and a new emoji game released with iOS 26. To enjoy those games, which are updated daily, users need a standalone Apple News+ subscription or an Apple One Premier subscription in one of the supported regions.
Quartile, for example, is an original word-building game that feels like a mix of Boggle and Scrabble, as you're given a grid of 20 distinct letter tiles and you need to combine them to form valid words. The Emoji Game, on the other hand, is part anagram, part logic puzzle, as you need to decipher phrases, titles, idioms, or pop culture references represented by a sequence of emojis.
Apple News+ also offers two crossword games, the traditional, full-sized daily crossword puzzle, and a mini 5 x 5 grid version, which features straightforward, clever clues and can be solved in anywhere from 30 seconds to a couple of minutes. Finally, Sudoku is a classic Japanese number-placement logic puzzle, where you need to fill a 9 x 9 grid with 1 to 9 numbers in every row, column and 3 x 3 box without overlapping numbers in the same row, column, and box.
Use custom e-mails
One of the most used features by iPhone users is iCloud. A few years ago, Apple updated this service with a "+," which many might have overlooked. However, this means that more than storing your encrypted data in the cloud, iCloud offers many other perks, like the Apple Invites app, already discussed. One of the first features available with iCloud+ is the ability to use custom domains with the service. If you already own a custom domain and want to use it for email through Google Workspace or Microsoft, you need to pay a fee. With Apple, on the other hand, using an e-mail with your iCloud subscription is already in the package. More importantly, it's available for both Apple One and standalone iCloud+ subscribers.
That said, while traditional custom email hosting relies on clunky webmail interfaces or requires you to manage complex server settings, Apple makes it as simple as adding an extension to your Apple Account. All the messages can go directly to your Mail app, it utilizes your iCloud storage, and you can even use it for FaceTime, iMessage, and as your own Apple Account ID as well.
Besides that, iCloud+ also offers the ability to share a single domain with up to five other people, either inside the Family Sharing group or other trusted contacts. Each person can get their own private inbox attached to your domain, with all data strictly separated. This feature is great for IT departments, small businesses, and entrepreneurs.
Guided outdoor workouts
If you have an Apple One Premier subscription, you can take advantage of Apple Fitness+. One of my favorite Apple services, it helps me stay active and even stay motivated during workout sessions, thanks to its great fitness coaches.
With Apple Fitness+, users can take advantage of several workout types and hundreds of practices available in a weekly-updated service, meaning there's always something new for users to try. While treadmill and yoga have been my favorite activities with Apple Fitness+, as I can use it on my Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad, the service is also available on smaller formats, like my Apple Watch.
For example, users can take advantage of guided meditations, in addition to "Time to Walk" and "Time to Run" programs. While the first combines celebrities and influential people (anyone from Prince William to Malala) walking and sharing their experiences, Time to Run is a program that wants to help you run your first 5k. The most interesting part about this workout is that Apple Fitness+ coaches run through some of the nicest cities in the world, and while you're running with them, your Apple Watch gives you haptic feedback with some of the photos they took, the songs they were listening to, and also if you should go slightly faster or slower. Apple Fitness+ subscribers can also take their devices outdoors to enjoy workouts like yoga, HIIT, dance, or pilates in a park, which is also very nice.
Peacock discount
Last but not least, another cool perk of having an Apple One Family or Apple One Premier subscription is getting a discount when subscribing to Peacock. This partnership has been available since the end of 2025, and marked Apple's new moment where it became Formula 1's broadcasting partner in the U.S., while also rebranding its service to simply Apple TV.
While the Apple TV and Peacock Premium bundle is available for $14.99/monthly, or with a Peacock Premium Plus version for $19.99/monthly, Apple One and Apple Premiere subscribers can get the Premium Plus version for a discounted price, paying $11/monthly. Among the perks of Peacock's Premium Plus subscription is that it features no ads and users can download content to watch later.
To take advantage of this discount, users should subscribe to the other service through the app they're already subscribed to. If you're already an Apple One Premiere subscriber, you should subscribe to Peacock through Apple's own App Store, ensuring that it can verify you're an Apple One subscriber and that you're eligible for the discount. In essence, by paying for Apple One, you can also get access to some of the most interesting shows of the moment, like "The Paper," "The Traitors," "The 'Burbs," "Love Island," "All Her Fault," "Ted," and more.