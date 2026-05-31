5 Hidden Apple One Perks You Need To Start Using

Apple One is one of Apple's many subscription bundles. The company offers Apple One, a subscription focused on its services, AppleCare One, which lets you protect your devices against damages and criminals for a more affordable price, and Apple Creator Studio, which combines nine creative apps by the company. While each of these services has its own benefits, the Apple One subscription is the oldest one available, and also the one with more hidden perks. For example, Apple One subscribers can take advantage of Apple Invites, several daily puzzle games, and even get a discount when subscribing to Peacock.

Apple One is available in three tiers: Individual ($19.95/monthly), Family ($25.95/monthly), and Premier ($37.95/monthly). The first two tiers offer the same benefits, which includes Apple TV, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade. The biggest difference is that the Individual tier only offers 50GB of iCloud storage, while the Family tier offers 200GB of iCloud, in addition to the ability to share these services with up to five family members. Lastly, Apple One Premier offers all the benefits of the Family tier, but with 2TB of iCloud, Apple Fitness+, and Apple News+.

Apple also offers a price breakdown, which usually shows that if you're a subscriber to Apple Music or Apple TV and iCloud, it's already worth it to subscribe to Apple One. However, you get a lot more than just these services.