What That Extra Black Ring On Your Headphone Audio Jack Actually Does

If you've ever plugged in a wired set of headphones or an audio device using a 3.5-millimeter plug, you may have noticed several plastic rings around the connector. The exact number can vary between cables, but there are usually between one and three rings, and they show up in multiple colors, such as blue, black, and sometimes others. They actually serve a distinct purpose, even if it seems like they're only for aesthetics. That purpose has to do with the type of plug, which also correlates with the number of rings present. Known as a TS (tip-sleeve, with one ring), TRS (tip-ring-sleeve, with two rings), or TRRS (tip-ring-ring-sleeve, with three rings) plug, the rings are meant to separate and assist with the transmission of various audio signals. They're made of non-conductive materials and operate as insulating bands.

For example, a plug with two rings is generally for transmitting stereo audio. The rings separate the right and left audio channels, helping to modulate which channels get what audio stream from the source. Meanwhile, the sleeve of the metal plug serves as the grounding contact. Three rings (TRRS) are generally for a plug that handles both audio and microphone streams — two rings are for the stereo audio channels, and the other ring is usually for the microphone channel. More than three rings elevate the audio feed by helping to separate various high-quality channels.

The insulating rings aren't just on headphone or headset plugs, but also a wide variety of connectors on other audio cables for equipment like instruments, amplifiers, and so on. More connectors – including 6.35-millimeter, 2.5-millimeter, and 4.4-millimeter plugs – have the rings present, as well. With old wired headphones being "cool again" and making a popular resurgence, it's a good time to explore the technology.