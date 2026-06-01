4 Ways You Can Use Apple TV Free For A Limited Time

As a streaming service, Apple TV is home to a rather impressive collection of award-winning shows. You may already be aware of some of its more popular media, including Emmy-winning series like "Ted Lasso" and "Severance." It is also consistently getting a variety of new content. However, folks unsure whether to start paying for a subscription should know there are multiple ways to use Apple TV for free. For a limited time, at least.

If you want to give Apple TV a shot, the company is pretty generous with free trials. Apple offers a limited trial to practically anyone, but there are ways to get an extended trial by purchasing certain Apple products or even by trying some of Apple's other services. We're going to show you some of the easier ways you can nab an extended trial to Apple TV, and we can also tell you loads more about the service itself right here.

Like anything free, there's going to be some restrictions and stipulations you'll need to know about, regardless of which free trial you choose. Fortunately, we can also show you how to cancel an Apple TV subscription so you don't have to start paying when your trial ends and the subscription automatically kicks in.