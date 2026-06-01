Fire TV Vs. Apple TV: Which Is Better For Your Streaming Habits?

Apple TV 4K is the only media streaming device currently offered by the company. While it's over three and a half years old, it remains reasonably powerful as it relies on the A15 Bionic chip — the same chip that powers the iPhone 13. Users haven't reported major sluggishness or slowdowns on Reddit and other social media platforms. Like the Fire TV platform, the Apple TV 4K has all the essentials you want in a media streamer. For example, it can stream in 4K HDR, has an extensive app library which includes all the top streaming services and local media server apps, and supports controlling compatible smart home products. While it also comes with Siri, the assistant functionality isn't as expansive as Alexa/Alexa+ you get on the Fire TV devices. You can use Siri to search for content, get answers to general queries, control smart home devices, find apps, and get recommendations.

One major advantage of opting for the Apple TV is that you don't have to deal with any advertisements in the interface. The overall interface is pretty simple and clean. Apple TV and tvOS are also known for their relatively strong privacy policies, and there is no invasive data collection. It does collect some data, but you can prevent a lot of it. While there is no official support for any cloud gaming services, you can use Apple Arcade for gaming if you have a subscription.

Additionally, the Apple TV 4K offers significantly more onboard storage than any Fire TV device at 64 GB/128 GB, depending on the variant. The most prominent drawback of the Apple TV 4K is its price. Moreover, some of the Apple TV 4K benefits are most useful to folks who are already in the Apple ecosystem.