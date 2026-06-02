10 Gadgets That Are Perfect For Hosting Parties
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If you love inviting friends over and hosting parties, there are some gadgets that can make things more enjoyable and convenient. These devices are worth buying because they can help you with preparing for the party, maintaining a nice vibe once it kicks off, and handling the dreaded cleanup afterwards.
There's a wide range of cool Amazon gadgets that we considered for this article, but our final list includes a cocktail maker to mix drinks for everyone, a portable party speaker that will keep the beats flowing, and an air purifier that will remove the smell of the crowd once they're gone, among others. These devices address different problems in various stages of the party so that everyone can focus on having fun.
We've selected 10 gadgets for this roundup, all of which are available on Amazon. They each have a solid score on the platform after a minimum of 1,000 ratings. To support our choices for this list of products, we highlighted positive reviews from shoppers, along with recommendations from reputable websites and channels.
ThermoMaven WT02 wireless meat thermometer
Grilled meat is a popular food served at many parties, but it takes some practice to get it right. One of the worst grilling mistakes that you can make is not investing in a meat thermometer, so if you don't have one yet, you should consider going with the ThermoMaven WT02. Unlike manual versions of the gadget that require you to focus on the grill the whole time to check, this wireless meat thermometer will let you monitor the temperature remotely, so you're free to enjoy the party while waiting for your steaks to cook.
For $149.99 on Amazon, where the gadget has an average score of 4.4 stars after more than 2,100 ratings, you'll get a pair of ThermoMaven's wireless meat thermometers and a Smart Display Base that shows the temperature readings. You can also use the gadget's app, which Amazon's customers have said is also very helpful with additional features, including cooking advice, but the Smart Display Base makes it easier to keep an eye on the grilling process. Shoppers have also noted that the readings are accurate, and this is confirmed by Dave's House of BBQ & More. The review points out that each meat thermometer uses six sensors to generate reliable overall temperature readings, and the connection between the Smart Display Base and the app is generally stable, using Wi-Fi instead of Bluetooth.
Feppo WM01 food warming mat
People usually have warming equipment at parties so that the food doesn't get cold, but they're often bulky. The Feppo WM01, which is available on Amazon for $69.99, is a sleeker and more convenient alternative. It's designed as a food-warming mat that's less than an inch thick, is easy to wipe clean for one less thing to worry about after the party, and just rolls up when you're done using it.
Amazon shoppers have given this Feppo food warming mat an average score of 4.7 stars after almost 1,200 reviews. They were impressed by its easy-to-use controls, which offer six temperature settings between 122 degrees and 212 degrees Fahrenheit and a timer of up to six hours. Shoppers also enjoy the fact that it heats up quickly, which was confirmed by YouTuber Rick Mammana in his review of the gadget. Mammana demonstrated the device being used with different types of food and containers, and working well each time. Additionally, the heating surface doesn't reach the edges of the pad, so you don't have to worry about your guests getting burned if they accidentally touch that part of this food warming mat.
GoveeLife H717D smart ice maker
The ice cube trays in your freezer and the ice dispenser of your refrigerator may not be enough to keep all of the drinks at your party cold. You need support from a dedicated device like the GoveeLife H717D, which costs $179.99 on Amazon. What sets it apart from other ice makers is that it's a smart gadget, with an app that can accept voice commands through Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant. You'll also be able to check to see if the device is already full of ice or if it's running out of water through the app, which Amazon shoppers have found very helpful. Overall, they've given this gadget an average score of 4.3 stars after almost 1,800 reviews.
This GoveeLife ice maker features a two-liter water tank and can make nine bullet ice cubes every six minutes, or the equivalent of 26 pounds of ice every 24 hours. Apple Insider, which recommends the device for its Matter support, urges regular cleaning and the use of the device's Clean button to keep the ice tasting fresh for your guests. Amazon's customers claim that the gadget quickly makes a lot of ice without taking up too much space, which should help in meeting the demand for cold drinks at any party.
Bartesian 55300 cocktail maker
Speaking of drinks, the Bartesian 55300 is a party gimmick that everyone will love because it delivers on its promise. Instead of having to hire a bartender or mixing the drinks yourself, anyone can just go up to this gadget, select the capsule for the cocktail that they want, choose the strength of their drink, and let the machine do its job. It's available on Amazon for $399.99, with the capsules as an extra cost, just like the pods of a coffee maker. Regardless of the expensive price tag, though, this gadget has thoroughly impressed the retailer's customers with an average score of 4.6 stars following nearly 5,400 reviews.
This Bartesian cocktail maker is simple to set up, with five bottles that you fill with vodka, gin, rum, tequila, and whiskey. Place the bottles in the four spots, with one spot shared by gin and rum, then insert the capsule that you want into the machine. The device will scan the capsule and make your drink, while giving suggestions such as the type of glass to use and how much ice to add. Amazon shoppers reported no issues at all with the gadget's controls, adding that the cocktail maker is very easy to use, while CNN Underscored's review timed its speed of making drinks at below 20 seconds, its easy-clean design, and the fact that it's just really fun to watch in action make it great for parties.
JBL PartyBox Stage 320 portable speaker
JBL speakers are among the favorites of Amazon customers, and the JBL PartyBox Stage 320 is no exception, with its average rating of 4.8 stars on the platform after nearly 2,000 reviews from shoppers. True to its name, this portable Bluetooth speaker is a great way to play music at parties with its pair of 6.5-inch woofers that will deliver loud volume and powerful bass, which the retailer's customers have confirmed. They added that its audio quality is fantastic, and Stereo Guide agrees, as it praised the device's rich and clean sound in its review.
Another reason that this JBL speaker is great for gatherings is its lightshow feature, which is synchronized to the beat of your music. It's very eye-catching, according to Amazon shoppers, and it can be activated through the JBL app, which also offers a five-band equalizer for fine-tuning output, as highlighted by Stereo Guide. The speaker, which runs $599.95 on Amazon, also promises up to 18 hours of playtime on a single charge, portability with its telescopic handle and wheels, and dual mic and guitar inputs for more fun things to do at your party.
Samsung The Freestyle portable projector
You can play movies and video games on your TV as a form of entertainment for your guests, but using a projector like the Samsung The Freestyle will leave a bigger visual impact. This gadget can project images of up to 100 inches, and according to Amazon shoppers, its speakers are loud for its size. Customers also appreciate the plug-and-play setup of the projector and its rotating stand that will let you properly cast the image on any chosen surface.
The Freestyle has an average score of 4.0 stars after almost 1,200 ratings on Amazon, where it's priced at $597.99. Projector Reviews said it's worth that steep cost because it's a portable projector that runs on Samsung's Tizen operating system for access to all of the popular streaming services, so there's no need to connect it to anything else to play streaming content. The review also mentioned the speed and precision of the gadget's Auto Leveling, Auto Focus, and Auto Keystone features, as well as its Ambient Mode that allows the projector to display wallpapers and other decorative content when not in use.
Philips Hue Play Light Bar smart lights
Smart lights are great for setting the mood for your party, but they need to be customizable enough so you can get the exact shade that you want. This won't be a problem with the Philips Hue Play Light Bar, which is available for $175.99 on Amazon for a pack of two. TechRadar said that these smart lights are totally flexible, as you can place them anywhere, either standing up or on their side, while Amazon customers are impressed by the lights' vibrant colors and ease of setup.
After more than 7,700 reviews, Amazon's shoppers have given these smart lights an average score of 4.6 stars. While TechRadar recommended that you buy the Philips Hue Bridge and Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box so that you can get these devices to match the colors of what's on your TV's screen, this isn't a requirement if you're planning to use them as party lights. You can set their colors and adjust their brightness through the companion app, and you can even use voice commands with Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant for these functions.
Blufree BT601 floating Bluetooth speaker
If you regularly host pool parties or you've got a hot tub that's open to your guests, you can have more fun in the water with the Blufree BT601. The floating Bluetooth speaker has an IP68 rating, which means it can be submerged in up to three feet of water for 30 minutes, but of course, you want the device on the surface of the water so that you'll be able to hear the music. According to Hot Tub Owner HQ's review, the gadget has solid audio quality as long as you drain any water that might get into the speaker, though that shouldn't happen often since it's pretty good at staying upright in the pool.
The Blufree floating speaker pairs easily with your smartphone via Bluetooth to play music, but it also has controls on top so you don't need to get out of the water whenever you want to adjust volume or skip tracks, as noted by Amazon shoppers. They added that the light patterns coming from the bottom of the device are beautiful in the water, and for illuminating your pool, they're a great alternative to floodlights that may attract bugs. This gadget costs $35.85 on Amazon, where it currently holds an average score of 4.3 stars after almost 7,300 ratings.
Roborock Qrevo S5V robot vacuum and mop
Once the party's over, you're going to need all the help that you can get for cleanup. A robot vacuum and mop can get started on your floor while you handle other things. The Roborock Qrevo S5V is a solid option in this regard, with its average score of 4.2 stars on Amazon after nearly 1,300 ratings from customers and a description from TechGearLab as "one of the best vacuums dollar-for-dollar." It may be expensive at $899.99, but the retailer's customers agree that it's worth it because of the convenience it brings to your home.
This Roborock robot vacuum and mop delivered excellent cleaning performance in TechGearLab's tests, and according to Amazon customers, it's a very smart gadget that rarely gets stuck, and it requires very minimal maintenance. This is because it comes with an all-in-one dock where the device empties the dirt and debris picked up by its vacuum in a bin that can take up to 10 weeks to fill before you need to clean it out yourself. The dock also enables self-washing for the mop, then blasts it with hot air to prevent the buildup of odor. The unit is also equipped with an extendable arm for added reach, and the Roborock app is packed with features to make cleaning even easier.
Winix 5520 air purifier
After a party, the smell of food, alcohol, smoke, and other reminders of the festivities could linger over your home. Air fresheners might not be enough to remove the various odors, so an air purifier might be a necessity. The Winix 5520, which is available on Amazon for $179.99, is equipped with three layers of filtration: a mesh pre-filter for larger particles like dog fur, a True HEPA filter for allergens, and a carbon filter that will handle post-party smells.
Amazon shoppers have given this Winix air purifier an average score of 4.6 stars from more than 30,200 reviews, with its easy setup and user-friendly controls among the recurring praise for the gadget. While you can select the device's cleaning settings yourself, customers find the Auto mode very helpful, as it allows the air purifier to increase or decrease its fan speed depending on the air quality picked up by its sensors. This can be activated through the Winix app, which HouseFresh said has a simple interface for controlling the air purifier remotely, monitoring filter life, and tracking the air quality at home.
How we chose these gadgets for hosting parties
The gadgets that we've featured in this roundup may be used by hosts at various stages of their parties, including preparation and cleanup. You can buy them from Amazon, potentially with discounts on their retail prices, and each of the products discussed here has accumulated at least 1,000 ratings and an average score of 4.0 stars (out of five) or better.
For these 10 gadgets that are perfect for hosting parties, we based our choices not just on their features and scores on Amazon, but also on feedback from the platform's customers and professional reviewers. We combined all of these criteria to showcase why these devices are worth your hard-earned money and how they'll be able to help you pull off an unforgettable party.