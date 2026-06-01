5 Of The Best Laptops Under $1000 In 2026

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Shopping for a new laptop on a tight budget at a time when AI data centers are causing the memory and storage prices to skyrocket is a daunting task. Due to the memory shortage, several companies have hiked the price of their laptops, making devices that were once budget-friendly expensive. Samsung has already increased the price of its Galaxy Book laptops, and Microsoft has also bumped the price of Surface devices, pushing the starting price of its most affordable model north of $1,000. That's why if you plan to upgrade your laptop in 2026, don't wait — do it as soon as possible. But thanks to the diversity in the laptop market, there are still models that are selling for less than four figures despite the ongoing memory crisis.

If you have a budget of less than $1,000, we've scoured the web to find the best laptop models that you can buy in 2026. The list includes Windows, ChromeOS, and macOS-powered laptops that are selling for less than $1,000 brand-new, and without any discounts. While all our recommendations are good enough for everyday tasks, each has its own specialization. The Chromebook is targeted at working primarily in the browser, while some options sport 2-in-1 designs for versatility, and one is capable of gaming. You can read more about how we selected the best laptops under $1,000 in the methodology section at the end of the article.