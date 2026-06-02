5 Android Phones Americans Can't Buy (But Wish They Could)

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There's no shortage of Android smartphones to pick from in the U.S. But there are also excellent Android phones that are sold in other markets and are never officially made available in the U.S. In fact, only a handful of major smartphone manufacturers officially sell phones in the U.S. There are many other companies, especially from China, that are popular in regions like Southeast Asia and in countries like India and China, but don't officially sell their devices in the U.S.

Some companies can't sell in the U.S. because they're banned, while others simply choose to focus on other markets. Interestingly, a handful of companies that sell phones in the U.S. keep some devices exclusive to other markets. Some of the phones that Americans can't buy offer solid specs and are sold at competitive prices that would make stateside fans of Google, OnePlus, Samsung, and other Android manufacturers envious.

These five phones are solid Android devices that Americans wish they could get their hands on. To compile this list, we searched for Android phones that aren't officially sold in the U.S. but offer solid specs and are sold at a good price. You can read more about our selection process at the end of the article.