5 Android Phones Americans Can't Buy (But Wish They Could)
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There's no shortage of Android smartphones to pick from in the U.S. But there are also excellent Android phones that are sold in other markets and are never officially made available in the U.S. In fact, only a handful of major smartphone manufacturers officially sell phones in the U.S. There are many other companies, especially from China, that are popular in regions like Southeast Asia and in countries like India and China, but don't officially sell their devices in the U.S.
Some companies can't sell in the U.S. because they're banned, while others simply choose to focus on other markets. Interestingly, a handful of companies that sell phones in the U.S. keep some devices exclusive to other markets. Some of the phones that Americans can't buy offer solid specs and are sold at competitive prices that would make stateside fans of Google, OnePlus, Samsung, and other Android manufacturers envious.
These five phones are solid Android devices that Americans wish they could get their hands on. To compile this list, we searched for Android phones that aren't officially sold in the U.S. but offer solid specs and are sold at a good price. You can read more about our selection process at the end of the article.
Oppo Find X9 Ultra
The Oppo Find X9 Ultra was launched in April 2026, around the same time that Samsung unveiled its flagship Galaxy S26 series. As a Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra competitor, the Find X9 Ultra bests the S26 Ultra in some areas. For example, this phone comes with a 7,050 mAh silicon-carbon battery, and it supports charging speeds of up to 100W via USB-C and up to 50W wirelessly.
The Find X9 Ultra comes with a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,440 x 3,168 pixels (QHD+), and offers up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood is a Qualcomm flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor that's paired with 12 or 16GB of memory and between 256GB and 1TB of storage. The camera setup on the Find X9 Ultra includes four lenses on the rear, including a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, a 50MP telephoto with 10x optical zoom, and another 200MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.
CNET praised the phone's camera chops, saying it can take great-looking images in different conditions, and went on to say that the Find X9 Ultra is a superb all-around Android phone. This phone was launched in China, starting at an equivalent of about $1,100 for the base variant with 12GB memory and 256GB storage.
Xiaomi 17 Ultra
Another device that's solid yet isn't officially sold in the U.S. is the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. This is yet another flagship Android phone that is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip paired with 12 or 16GB of memory. For storage, you have two options to pick from: 512GB and 1TB. It sports a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate, 3,500 nits peak brightness, and HDR support (Dolby Vision and HDR10+). There's a triple-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 200MP telephoto camera with 4.3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera.
Xiaomi's phone is powered by a 6,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery and can charge at speeds of up to 90W when using a cable. Wirelessly, the charging speeds top out at 50W. It supports 22.5W wired reverse charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. All these specs are great, but what makes the Xiaomi 17 Ultra exciting is the price. This phone starts at an equivalent of about $1,280 for the base variant with 12GB of memory and 512GB of storage. That's good value considering the S26 Ultra starts at $1,300 for a model with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage.
Vivo X300 Ultra
As expected of a 2026 flagship device, the Vivo X300 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the same chip found in Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra. The X300 Ultra is pitched by Vivo as an ultimate camera phone, and to that end, it sports three camera lenses on the rear. There's a 200MP wide lens, a 200MP telephoto with 3.7x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. In addition to these three cameras, Vivo sells optical add-on zoom lenses that you can buy separately and connect to the phone. These include a 200mm lens with 2.35x optical zoom and a 400mm one with 4.7x optical zoom.
On the front is a single 50 MP wide camera. The Vivo X300 Ultra has been praised for its excellent camera capabilities, and PetaPixel called it a mobile photography beast that humiliates alternatives from Google, Apple, and Samsung. Besides the camera chops, it's a capable phone that packs features you would expect for a flagship phone in other areas. It comes with 12 or 16GB of memory, between 256GB and 1TB of storage, and a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, QHD+ resolution, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support. The Vivo X300 Ultra launched in China at a starting price of around $1,031 for the 12/256GB variant.
Honor Magic V5
In our Honor Magic V5 review, we described this foldable phone as the "ultra-thin foldable to beat". If you bought the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, you might wish you had come across the Honor Magic V5, which has a lower starting price than its two main competitors in the U.S. The Honor Magic V5 launched at a more palatable price of around $1,500. It sports a 6.43-inch OLED display on the outside, and when opened, you're welcomed to a larger 7.93-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 2,172 x 2,352 pixels resolution, and 5,000 nits of brightness.
This phone offers 12GB of memory paired with 256GB of storage, but there's a beefier variant with 16GB of memory with either 512GB or 1TB of storage. This book-style foldable includes a 5,820 mAh battery, which is larger than what you get in the Galaxy Z Fold 7. For taking pictures, this phone includes a triple camera setup on the rear (a 50MP wide, 64MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera), a single 20MP wide camera in the inner display, and a 20MP wide lens on the cover display. Overall, we were impressed by the phone's picture quality.
Nothing Phone 4(a)
Although Nothing sells some of its phones in the U.S., the company doesn't make all of its devices available to stateside shoppers. The Nothing Phone 4(a) is a good example of this, as it's available to buy from Nothing's UK site but isn't listed on the company's U.S. site. Instead, if you're in the U.S., you can only buy the Nothing Phone 4(a) Pro from the company, which starts at $499.
The base Nothing Phone 4(a) is a solid mid-range phone that was launched in the UK at £399. Considering that the company matches its pricing without any conversion, that means it would have probably launched at around $399. At that price, it would be an excellent choice for those who don't need the extra performance offered by the Nothing Phone 4(a) Pro.
It still offers many good features available in the Pro model for less. The Nothing Phone 4(a) comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, 8 or 12GB of memory, and either 128 or 256GB of storage. It's powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and supports up to 50W fast charging. If this phone were available, it would certainly be worth buying, as it features nearly the same features as the Pro model but for less.
How we selected these Android phones
There are many Android smartphones that aren't officially sold in the U.S., especially from Chinese manufacturers. To round up this list of phones that Americans can't buy but wish they could, we mainly searched for devices that offer solid specs and are priced well. We've only listed five options, but there are many more great Android devices that aren't officially sold in the U.S. While these phones aren't officially sold in the U.S., this doesn't mean that you can't buy them. Some third-party sellers do import these phones independently and sell them in the U.S.