4 Major Disadvantages Of Chromebooks You Should Know About
If you're in the market for a budget-friendly laptop, chances are good that you've either considered a Chromebook or that they've come up in your research. Unlike a PC or Mac, Chromebooks run on Google's Chrome-based operating system, ChromeOS, which looks and performs similarly to the Chrome web browser. "Inexpensive," "user-friendly," and "lightweight" are typical pros associated with a Chromebook machine, be it a laptop or all-in-one setup.
Several computer manufacturers produce these budget-friendly Google machines, and the Chromebooks you can buy today are far more capable than the models of years past. But like most consumer tech offerings, there are definite downsides to using a Chromebook. First up, running ChromeOS limits the range of software your Chromebook can support. Moreover, web apps can feel restrictive, especially when compared to their desktop versions. Generally speaking, though, if you're shopping for "power" and "versatility," you're likely better off with a Mac or PC.
So, without further ado, let's dig into our roundup of reasons why a Chromebook may not be the right computer for you. And what better way to kick things off than to talk about CPU and GPU capabilities (or lack thereof)?
ChromeOS hits a performance ceiling
If you're a full-time video editor looking to take your workflow on the go, a Chromebook isn't going to be a great fit. In order to keep costs low, Chromebooks aren't usually equipped with anything "latest and greatest," at least as far as CPUs and GPUs are concerned. Underpowered processors like the Intel Celeron are often used by Chromebook manufacturers like Lenovo and Acer, and these chips are great for lightweight tasks. What they're not great for is anything beyond "lightweight."
Even if you're not a content creator, a Chromebook may start slowing down if you have a lot of browser tabs open, or if you're running more than one desktop app simultaneously. This isn't to say that no Mac or Windows machine will ever take a performance dip, but these more advanced computers are usually equipped with stronger processors and extra RAM, on top of better graphics cards. There are souped-up Chromebooks out there that come with a Chromebook Plus label — but we'd still recommend a Mac or Windows PC over one of these more advanced ChromeOS devices.
Traditionally, Chromebooks work best when you're working in a web browser or using ChromeOS apps. But if Adobe Creative Suite or Houdini modeling software are programs you use every single day, you should cross a Chromebook off your list.
Web apps only go so far
Over the years, Google has done a lot to expand the capabilities of ChromeOS. Nowadays, the operating system is able to run Android apps you download through the Google Play Store. And with a bit of technical know-how, you can even get Linux apps running on certain Chromebook models. That said, a Chromebook isn't the best choice if you need access to desktop software you'd find on a PC or Mac.
Are you a Microsoft Office 365 power user who's always working in Word and Excel? While ChromeOS will let you use web-based versions of various Microsoft 365 tools, the desktop versions tend to offer more advanced features and settings. The same goes for Adobe Creative Suite, Final Cut Pro, and most AAA PC games. Then there's software like Pro Tools that doesn't even have a web-based version of the app you can use in ChromeOS.
Here's a good rule of thumb: if your daily workflow requires Mac or Windows software that doesn't have a web-optimized version you can use in ChromeOS, you should steer clear of a Chromebook (at least for non-recreational purposes).
Offline capabilities are limited
Classically, Chromebooks have relied on internet connectivity to get the job done. But unlike the early years of ChromeOS — when a dropped Wi-Fi connection meant you were barred from using Chrome web apps — Chromebooks can now do a fair bit of offline work. Apps like Spotify and YouTube now have offline options, and you can access just about anything in Google Drive (Sheets, Gmail, Docs, etc.) without an internet connection. But there's still a lot of the ChromeOS experience that leans on a network connection.
While Chromebooks aren't ideal for running resource-heavy AAA games, many users take to cloud gaming services like Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming. That means you won't have to worry about your machine being underpowered, but without a strong Wi-Fi connection, those servers are off the table. The same goes for any software that doesn't have a native ChromeOS app — you are essentially cut off unless you reconnect to Wi-Fi.
Storage caps and file compatibility
Modern Chromebooks offer far less built-in internal storage than their Windows or Mac counterparts. There are plenty of 64GB machines on the market, as well as 128GB, 256GB, and higher. But if you're looking for a Chromebook with a full terabyte storage or more, you will have to pay a significant premium. Additionally, the storage on a majority of Chromebooks is not upgradable. Of course, one workaround is to invest in an external hard drive that's compatible with your Chromebook model.
ChromeOS is also a bit infamous for not supporting various file types. If you frequently work with AVI, GSM, and AMR content, you won't get native support for such files on a Chromebook. Should a file be incompatible, when you try to open it in ChromeOS, you'll likely be faced with an "Unknown file type" error message. If this happens, Google suggests trying to open the file in Google Drive. Alternatively, you could use a program like VLC.
Fortunately, common file types like JPG, PNG, PDF, MP4, MOV, and Microsoft Office docs should all open on a Chromebook without issue. But if you routinely work with niche media formats, a Windows or Mac machine should be the safer bet.