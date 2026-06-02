4 Major Disadvantages Of Chromebooks You Should Know About

If you're in the market for a budget-friendly laptop, chances are good that you've either considered a Chromebook or that they've come up in your research. Unlike a PC or Mac, Chromebooks run on Google's Chrome-based operating system, ChromeOS, which looks and performs similarly to the Chrome web browser. "Inexpensive," "user-friendly," and "lightweight" are typical pros associated with a Chromebook machine, be it a laptop or all-in-one setup.

Several computer manufacturers produce these budget-friendly Google machines, and the Chromebooks you can buy today are far more capable than the models of years past. But like most consumer tech offerings, there are definite downsides to using a Chromebook. First up, running ChromeOS limits the range of software your Chromebook can support. Moreover, web apps can feel restrictive, especially when compared to their desktop versions. Generally speaking, though, if you're shopping for "power" and "versatility," you're likely better off with a Mac or PC.

So, without further ado, let's dig into our roundup of reasons why a Chromebook may not be the right computer for you. And what better way to kick things off than to talk about CPU and GPU capabilities (or lack thereof)?