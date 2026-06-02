5 IKEA Finds That Will Level Up Your Gaming Setup

Gaming chairs are nice, but it isn't really healthy to stay seated for hours on end. If you're experiencing lower back pain and neck strain from sitting too long, you might want to switch to a standing position from time to time. A standing gaming desk — like Malomrade Electric Gaming Desk from IKEA — could be what you need.

Unlike other alternatives that are essentially just desks with height adjustment capabilities, the Malomrade Gaming Desk includes several accessories for your battle station. It features three monitor arms that can accommodate flat gaming monitors as large as 27". All of them are adjustable, so whenever you need to change your monitors' orientation, you're free to do so. Above the arms is a pegboard with hooks, brackets, and elastic straps for organizing your controller, keyboard, and headphones. If you don't like reaching for your headphones from that far, you can just hang them in one of the two hooks underneath the desk instead. There's also a built-in cable management tray beneath the rear of the desk to hide your power strip and messy cables.

Performance wise, this gaming desk can carry a load of 132 lbs. on the tabletop, 15 lbs. on the monitor arms, and 22 lbs. on the pegboard. The desk itself measures 70" by 30.5", spacious enough to fit all your lamps, speakers, and other gaming essentials. The height, on the other hand, extends from a minimum of 26.75" up to 49.25". For convenience, you can save your preferred heights in the controller, so they're just one press away. This controller is even built with two USB ports that support charging small electronics.