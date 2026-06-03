5 Things You Didn't Know YouTube TV Could Do

YouTube TV has become a popular service among cord-cutters, as its user interface resembles what cable and satellite users are used to. The convenience of the platform can be easy to settle into, especially for those who have favorite channels and content that have carried over from traditional cable providers. And while settling into old viewing routines is pretty intuitive with YouTube TV, there's a lot that makes a YouTube TV subscription worth purchasing.

Access to live and local channels and unlimited DVR storage are a couple of features that most people know about. But there are a lot more available that make YouTube TV distinguishable from cable and satellite providers, as well as from other streaming services. There are several ways to customize the content experience, for example, as well as some features that ensure you don't inadvertently receive spoilers while watching sports games recorded to your DVR.

Additionally, big changes have come to YouTube TV recently, and they affect everything from subscription plans to content access, making YouTube TV more worthwhile than in the past. The full scope of what it offers means there's a lot that gets easily overlooked. But we're deeply familiar with the service, and have singled out some things you might not know YouTube TV can do. They can expand the way you use the service, and they may even be enough to move some non-subscribers over to the platform.