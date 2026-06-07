7 Clip-On Gadgets That Sound Gimmicky But Are Actually Genius

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The term "clip-on" has developed a bit of a bad reputation. The clip-on versions of some things are often considered cheap or of inferior quality. Think of a clip-on tie or clip-on sunglasses. People think of these as half-hearted attempts at the real thing, with very mixed results.

So when we talk about clip-on gadgets, your first thought might be of cheap and gimmicky devices that are basically a waste of time and money. But sometimes, a temporary attachment is what makes something valuable in the first place. As long as it's executed well, being clip-on can be a strength, not a weakness.

Below, you'll find some clever clip-on gadgets that are easy to overlook as you're scrolling through your favorite online store. You might dismiss them as gimmicks you'd never actually use, but if you stop to think about what these convenient tech gizmos offer, you'll probably be tempted to at least give them a try.