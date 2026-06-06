5 macOS Features Missing On Windows 11 (And How To Add Them)

When it comes to operating systems, Windows 11 commands a larger market share than macOS. But that doesn't mean that it's a superior operating system. There are several macOS features still missing on Windows 11, features that actually help users streamline their workflow.

One of the biggest benefits of the Apple ecosystem, and something that's missing from Windows, is AirDrop, or a similar functionality, to quickly share files between devices. Some users also ask for the inclusion of Spotlight, a feature that lets you quickly find anything on your Mac and the web. There's also Quick Look and Hot Corners, both designed to help users work faster. Speaking of missing features, we also can't ignore the ability to rename multiple files in one go with greater control on macOS. Windows 11 offers the functionality but it pales in comparison.

Windows has improved a lot over the years and now comes with many useful yet underrated features. But despite all of Microsoft's efforts, many handy features are still not natively available in Windows 11. The good news is that you don't have to switch to macOS to get these. There's PowerToys, a collection of system utilities for Windows, and third-party apps to do this easily for free. So, let's get straight to adding missing macOS features to Windows 11.