5 Android Launchers That Can Help Reduce Your Screen Time

You already know you spend an insane amount of your day on your phone. But you might not realize exactly how much wasted time that is until you actually see the numbers. If you're on Android, you can find this information right from Settings.

Just search for "digital wellbeing" and tap the first result that pops up. Android's digital wellbeing report tells you your total screen time for the day, the apps that contributed to this screen time, and the total number of times you unlocked your phone.

If your phone usage is higher than what you expect it to be, maybe it's time to set firmer boundaries. There are plenty of apps that help you build healthier phone habits, but more often than not, they need to be set up first and then be enabled to work. If you're looking for a stricter way to cut your screen time with minimal setup, some Android launchers might just be what you need. Keep in mind that they still aren't a guarantee that you'll reduce your phone use, but they can help make the adjustment easier.