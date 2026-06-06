Can You Use A Phone Charger To Charge A PS5 Controller?

One awesome feature of having a DualSense PlayStation 5 controller is that it's pretty flexible when it comes to charging. You can charge it while your console is active, on a charging station, or even while it's plugged into an outlet. This is all thanks to the controller's handy USB-C port, which means it supports a wide range of connection options.

So the question becomes, can you use your phone charger to charge your DualSense controller? The simple answer is yes, but be wary that the experience will depend on the quality of the cable and the equipped power adapter. It's also similar to charging your laptop with your phone charger: you can technically do it, but your mileage may vary, and will depend on the chosen charging cable/power adapter combo.

If you don't want to choose wrong, the general rule of thumb for picking the right USB-C cable and power adapter is to match or deliver a bit more charge than your DualSense controller can handle at 5V. You can find the exact wattage required by turning the physical controller around to read the label: take the voltage (5V) and multiply it by the current (1500 mA, which equates to 1.5A). Then match that number with your phone charger, which should give you 7.5W.