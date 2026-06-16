Resin Vs. Filament 3D Printers: Which Is Better?

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Buyers may have noticed there are two main types of additive 3D printing that can be done at home: one that melts plastic, and one that turns liquid UV resin solid. As for which one is better, it all comes down to what users would like to make, how much they'd like to spend, and the level of maintenance they'd be comfortable with carrying out. So before hopping over to a free STL file website to pick out a new 3D printing project, there are some details to consider.

Fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printers use a heated nozzle to extrude solid plastics layer by layer, building everything from large terrain pieces for tabletop gaming to durable household tools. Resin 3D printers, which use stereolithography and digital light processing, rely on ultraviolet light to harden liquid photopolymers into highly detailed, smooth prints. This is perfect for printing miniatures, models, statues, and anything ornamental.

Both technologies continue to advance and drop in price, but they serve completely different use cases. A filament printer wouldn't be the best tool to produce the microscopic facial features of a tabletop gaming miniature, and a resin printer wouldn't be ideal for making an impact-resistant cosplay helmet. Makers need to balance their specific creative goals with factors like material strength, setup complexity, and ongoing material costs to make sure they have the right 3D printer for their workspace. Here's how both 3D printer types stack up, using Elegoo's Centauri Carbon 2 FDM and Jupiter 2 resin 3D printers as examples.