What Does Core Sleep Mean On An Apple Watch?

Apple Watches, the Health app, and many of the best wearables for sleep tracking divide sleep into four stages: awake, core, deep, and REM. Core sleep tends to be the dominant phase in terms of timing, so don't be alarmed if you see significantly longer periods of core sleep when compared to REM or deep sleep.

While core sleep may not be as restorative as the other phases, it's still absolutely vital to your body's nighttime rhythms. It's a kind of scaffolding that supports the structure of your sleep schedule. Though not as critical for memory processing or dreaming as REM sleep, it's still vital for brain and body recovery, and most importantly, it's the transition from wakefulness into those deeper stages.

Apple chose the term "core" because it worried that calling it "light" sleep would trivialize what is genuinely a very important phase. In a technical document about how the Apple Watch estimates sleep stages, the tech giant points out that the core stage contains "sleep spindles and K-complexes." Sleep spindles are brief bursts of rapid brain activity that help stabilize sleep and process memories, while K-complexes are large, slow brain waves that help the brain decide whether to stay asleep or wake up in response to stimuli.