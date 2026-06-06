How To Choose The Right HDMI Cable For Your Monitor

Once you've figured out what you want your new HDMI cable to accomplish based on your computer and monitor needs, the next step is relatively straightforward. You are primarily selecting between two HDMI cable types on the market — the Ultra High Speed HDMI (associated with HDMI 2.1) cables and the Premium High Speed HDMI (associated with HDMI 2.0) cables. Older cables like High Speed HDMI and Standard HDMI are too old for most modern hardware. There is no real financial incentive to buy them, as newer cables are backward compatible and cost roughly the same.

The Ultra High Speed (UHS) HDMI cable is the best option for most setups, as it has a 48Gbps bandwidth and can handle video signals up to 8K at 60Hz without any compression. However, if the monitor and GPU support Display Stream Compression (DSC), you can go even higher to 8K at 120Hz or 4K at 240Hz. It's most suitable if you are dealing with a 4K monitor with a refresh rate over 60Hz. It also makes sense if you want to push 1440p at higher refresh rates, like 144Hz or 240Hz, especially with an ultrawide aspect ratio.

The Premium High Speed (PHS) HDMI cables top out at 18Gbps bandwidth, but are most cost-effective for older setups featuring a 1080p resolution and up to 240Hz refresh rate. They can also handle 1440p at 144Hz or 4K at 60Hz. For anything more demanding, it's best to stick with a UHS HDMI cable. There is also a newer Ultra96 tier of HDMI cables in town, but there is hardly any hardware that needs or supports it right now. Finally, it's always a good idea to stick with officially certified HDMI cables or reputable brands.