iOS 27 Might Finally Add Bill Splitting For Apple Wallet Users

Apple Intelligence will reportedly be the main focus at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, where the company is& expected to unveil a brand-new Siri experience for iOS 27 and other operating systems. But the ChatGPT-like Siri app isn't the only new feature coming to the iPhone. Following previous reports about the Siri revamp, Bloomberg is now reporting that Apple will introduce a feature that iPhone users may appreciate: a new bill-splitting tool that's built right into the Wallet and Messages apps.

This new feature would offer a seamless, hassle-free way to help users quickly and accurately split restaurant bills, a process that can be complicated even with existing bill-splitting apps. It's unclear whether this will be tied in with Apple Intelligence that Apple may introduce at WWDC, but it definitely sounds like the kind of tool that may use the device's AI to deliver smart capabilities. A single photo of the receipt would be enough for iPhone users to start splitting the bill.

According to Bloomberg, users will be able to assign items from the bill to various people, and the feature may even include tax and tip calculations. The new feature would generate payment requests for all participants, who will be able to settle their bill via Apple Cash. This payment feature for the Messages app, Apple Cash, is already available to U.S. iPhone users.