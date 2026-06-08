The 5 Best 2-In-1 Laptops In 2026

HP's Spectre x360 successor, the OmniBook Ultra Flip 2-in-1, is a premium convertible that houses a beautiful 14-inch 120 Hz OLED touchscreen display with an 1800p resolution. It's widely appreciated for its elegant aluminum chassis that has a matte finish and solid build quality in line with Apple's MacBooks and Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7. It also packs a robust hinge that allows you to use it as a conventional laptop, a flat tablet, or in tent mode. Experts indicate the hinge is stiff enough to keep the touchscreen steady while working on it.

The base model configuration of the laptop, which costs just over $1,600, comes with Intel's Lunar Lake Core Ultra 7 256V processor, 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB NVMe SSD, and Windows 11 Home. You can upgrade to a Core Ultra 7 258V, up to 2 TB SSD, 32 GB of RAM, and Windows 11 Pro. Port selection is limited but reasonable, as you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-C 10 Gbps port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The USB-C and Thunderbolt ports support USB Power Delivery and DisplayPort Alt mode. Other features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, stylus support, a full-size backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, and a 9 MP webcam. HP's 65 Wh battery provides decent battery life, which, although not the best performance for a Lunar Lake-powered laptop and significantly lower than Snapdragon X series-powered machines, is respectable at over 12 hours of YouTube playback on a single charge.

The overall performance of the laptop is good — however, this HP laptop is most suitable for everyday computing. If you require a high-performance machine, you'll be better off looking at other devices, as its multicore performance is slightly lacking due to the absence of hyperthreading.