The 5 Best 2-In-1 Laptops In 2026
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Today's 2-in-1 laptops are versatile machines that perform double duty as a traditional laptop and a large-screen tablet. While some have a detachable display, others include a 360-degree hinge. These convertible laptops are a solid choice for folks who want to enjoy the utility of both form factors, without actually spending on two different devices. As Apple doesn't offer a 2-in-1 laptop, unless you are okay with an iPad Pro coupled with a keyboard accessory, you'll primarily find Windows- and ChromeOS-based 2-in-1 laptops on the market.
Like your regular laptop options, the quality and performance of convertibles vary between devices. This can make it harder to pick the right 2-in-1 for your needs. To help with your convertible shopping, we have handpicked the best options after carefully considering expert reviews and buyer feedback while conducting a thorough evaluation of the raw specifications of each laptop. Our recommendations include a diverse selection of devices to cater to different budgets and needs.
HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 2-in-1
HP's Spectre x360 successor, the OmniBook Ultra Flip 2-in-1, is a premium convertible that houses a beautiful 14-inch 120 Hz OLED touchscreen display with an 1800p resolution. It's widely appreciated for its elegant aluminum chassis that has a matte finish and solid build quality in line with Apple's MacBooks and Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7. It also packs a robust hinge that allows you to use it as a conventional laptop, a flat tablet, or in tent mode. Experts indicate the hinge is stiff enough to keep the touchscreen steady while working on it.
The base model configuration of the laptop, which costs just over $1,600, comes with Intel's Lunar Lake Core Ultra 7 256V processor, 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB NVMe SSD, and Windows 11 Home. You can upgrade to a Core Ultra 7 258V, up to 2 TB SSD, 32 GB of RAM, and Windows 11 Pro. Port selection is limited but reasonable, as you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-C 10 Gbps port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The USB-C and Thunderbolt ports support USB Power Delivery and DisplayPort Alt mode. Other features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, stylus support, a full-size backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, and a 9 MP webcam. HP's 65 Wh battery provides decent battery life, which, although not the best performance for a Lunar Lake-powered laptop and significantly lower than Snapdragon X series-powered machines, is respectable at over 12 hours of YouTube playback on a single charge.
The overall performance of the laptop is good — however, this HP laptop is most suitable for everyday computing. If you require a high-performance machine, you'll be better off looking at other devices, as its multicore performance is slightly lacking due to the absence of hyperthreading.
Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (14-inch)
The 14-inch model of the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 is an excellent mid-range convertible that starts at $1,100 and gives you enough power for your school, media consumption, and home computing needs, with its Intel Core Ultra 5 226V CPU and 16 GB of RAM. Keep in mind that if you need more power, there's an option to upgrade to the Core Ultra 7 256V chip. The laptop features a vibrant OLED touchscreen display with a standard 60 Hz refresh rate and a 1200p resolution. The overall build quality, featuring an aluminum chassis, is also good, and the included 360-degree hinge enables tablet, tent, and traditional laptop modes.
Lenovo has packed in a good selection of ports, including an HDMI 1.4b port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 5 Gbps USB Type-A port. You also get the latest Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for your wireless connectivity needs. More importantly, battery life is a highlight of this 2-in-1 laptop, which can last over 15 hours in video playback, thanks to its 70 Wh battery. While there is a lot to like in this Lenovo laptop, it does get hot under sustained heavy loads, and the OLED display's glossy finish is pretty reflective, resulting in glare in bright ambient conditions.
You can also consider the more expensive Aura Edition of the Yoga 7i, which lets you choose between the newer Ultra 5 322 and Ultra 7 355 processors, optional 24 GB of RAM, an optional 1800p OLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and an HDMI 2.1 port. The rest of the features are the same as the regular model.
Asus ROG Flow Z13
If you want your 2-in-1 laptop to be good at gaming, Asus's ROG Flow Z13 is worth considering. This convertible has a detachable 13.4-inch 1600p IPS-style touchscreen display that supports a 180 Hz refresh rate and VESA Adaptive Sync, enabling you to enjoy tear-free high refresh rate gaming whenever you want. Speaking of gaming, the Z13 uses AMD's Ryzen AI Max 390 or MAX+ 395 processor with Radeon 3.5 graphics, which are a part of the Strix Halo family and are known for delivering solid gaming performance for a processor featuring integrated graphics. This performance is often compared to that of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 dedicated GPU.
Among other features, the Z13 features a decent port selection, including an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB-C ports with DP Alt mode, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and a microSD card reader. The base model has 32 GB of RAM, but you can choose up to 128 GB — however, the onboard SSD storage is limited to 1 TB. Fortunately, you can upgrade it yourself if you have the money to spare in this expensive SSD market. You also get two cameras, Wi-Fi 7, and a 70 Wh battery. The battery life is said to be solid, but not on the level of the Windows hybrids like Surface Pro.
It starts at $2,100. Besides its relatively high price tag, there are some drawbacks to the Z13. For example, using it on your lap as a conventional laptop can become tricky because the sharp metal hinges can dig into your legs, and the built-in kickstand means that it requires a lot more space to place on a desk. This can make it unsuitable for many people. Moreover, it comes with a pretty big 200 W charging brick.
MSI Prestige 14 Flip AI+
If there is one thing about the MSI Prestige 14 Flip AI+ that sets it apart from the other convertibles on the market, it's the impressive battery life. This 2-in-1 laptop with its 81 Wh battery can last an entire workday, as tested by multiple experts. So it's no surprise that it's considered one of the laptops with the best battery life in 2026. It also packs a solid aluminum chassis and an OLED touchscreen display that supports stylus input but has a standard 60 Hz refresh rate and a 1200p resolution. Sadly, the display isn't particularly bright, lacking the otherwise expected vibrance of an OLED panel. It's still said to be better than IPS LCD panels.
In terms of processing power, the MSI laptop uses Intel's Panther Lake Core Ultra X7 358H CPU with integrated Arc B390 graphics. It also packs 32 GB of RAM and a 1 TB NVMe SSD. These internals enable good performance, but it can get hot under intense loads. Another highlight of this hybrid laptop with a 360-degree hinge is its port selection. It comes with an HDMI 2.1 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and an audio jack. Wireless connectivity is handled by Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0.
Although it carries an MSRP of $1,300, it's often sold at inflated pricing because of limited availability, which is a bit disappointing because it can be a better value for money at the MSRP. It's also hard to come by, meaning you may have to be on the lookout for this convertible if you want to buy it. Moreover, experts found its keyboard and trackpad to be lacking and its HDR support to be limited to video playback.
Lenovo Duet Gen 9 2-in-1 Chromebook
Lenovo's 2-in-1 Duet Chromebook can be a good choice for someone who just needs a basic laptop and tablet hybrid for school or home. It's one of the Chromebooks that users say are worth the money. In terms of design, it's essentially a tablet but comes bundled with a magnetic folio keyboard case with a kickstand, which allows you to use it as a conventional laptop or a tablet seamlessly. The tablet part of the device features a metal chassis for a premium look. However, the keyboard case feels flimsier as it's made from plastic with a metallic finish. It also feels cramped and has a tiny trackpad.
One of the biggest highlights of the Lenovo Duet Chromebook is its price. Starting at $399, it's reasonably priced and gets you an 11-inch 1200p IPS LCD touchscreen, MediaTek's Kompanio 838 ARM-based processor, and up to 8 GB of RAM. There is also USI 2.0 stylus support, which, unfortunately, is not always included in the box. That said, USI 2.0 stylus pens can be found online for as low as $30.
Port selection is pretty barebones, as you only get two 5 Gbps USB-C ports (both of which can be used for charging the device) and an audio jack. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 are available for your wireless connectivity needs. There are also two cameras and a 29 Wh battery, which should last one workday of moderate use, but not much more than that. Performance is decent for ChromeOS, and the device doesn't feel laggy; however, the 8 GB RAM variant would be a good choice to keep it relatively future-proof and multitasking-ready. Still, be aware that Chromebooks have some obvious downsides, as your app selection is limited and you can't run Windows apps.
How we selected these 2-in-1 laptops
While picking the best 2-in-1 and convertible laptops, we looked at the product offerings of all popular laptop brands. We consulted expert reviews of the well-rated models and checked user feedback to find some of the most liked and reliable offerings. Besides Windows, we also checked out ChromeOS devices for budget buyers and anyone with basic computing needs like media consumption. All our recommendations have generally received positive feedback and belong to different price segments and product categories to meet diverse needs.