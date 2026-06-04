4 Samsung Phone Deals To Look Out For In June 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There aren't many people who would argue against getting a great deal on a premium smartphone, especially with the high prices these days. One of the best times to spring for an upgrade is during a major sales event or when there are some good promotions going. Phones are also in a unique category where you can shop at popular retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, but also through wireless providers like AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and others. It means that, at any given time, there may be some great offers available — you just have to know where to look.
In the spirit of great deals, we thought it would be best to share some of the top Samsung phone deals to watch for throughout the month of June. Samsung is one of the most popular phone brands in the Android ecosystem, and if you have an old device to trade in, you can actually get some even deeper discounts, provided the device is in good condition. Without further ado, here are a few of those enticing offers.
1. Samsung: Up to $720 off a Galaxy S26 Ultra with trade-in
Samsung is known to be pretty generous with trade-in values, allowing you to send back your old phones and tablets for a more recent upgrade. That extends to its latest launch, the Galaxy S26 series. Unlocked, the 256 GB Galaxy S26 Ultra is $1,300, and that bumps up to $1,800 for the 1 TB model. However, through Samsung's official storefront, you can save up to $720 on a Galaxy S26 Ultra with an eligible trade-in. Similarly, a trade-in can net you $480 off the Galaxy S26+ or $380 off the Galaxy S26, dropping the full price of Samsung's new smartphones considerably.
In addition, Samsung gives instant credit with a new purchase, which you can use for other products on the company's site, like cases, cables, and accessories. Buying a Galaxy S26 Ultra, for instance, would earn you $100 in Samsung credit instantly.
The full trade-in value depends on the model you're trading in, with newer phones offering a higher value. To get the full $720, you'll need to trade in a Galaxy S25 Ultra in suitable condition. But that would also drop the final price of the 256 GB model to $580, which is an incredible deal. If you want to see the trade-in values of your device, you can easily do so on Samsung's site without logging in or providing additional personal information. You can also save on older devices with an eligible trade-in, like the Galaxy S25 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and more.
2. Walmart: Galaxy S24 for $599
Walmart is currently offering the unlocked Galaxy S24 128 GB model, via Samsung, for $599 after a discount, saving you $260. What's interesting to note is that this is not a refurbished or renewed model. For comparison, the same unlocked but renewed model through Amazon is $360 as of this writing. That's cheaper, yes, and a great option if you want to spring for the extra savings — but if you prefer your phones brand-new, Walmart's offer is also good.
You don't need to trade in an old device for that discounted price, which means it's also a good option for those buying brand-new without an old model, and those with a current phone that's broken or not working altogether. If you're wondering whether the Samsung Galaxy S24 is worth buying in 2026, even with all the latest models floating around, the answer is unequivocally "Yes." Part of that is because the upgrades in the newest devices are mostly incremental. Perhaps a bigger part, however, is that Samsung has promised to support the Galaxy S24 series with OS and security updates until 2031.
3. Amazon Renewed: Galaxy S23 FE for $222
According to CamelCamelCamel, a tool for checking sale price histories, the unlocked Galaxy S23 FE 128 GB model from Amazon Renewed is close to its lowest average price in June 2026. As of writing, it's $222 in "excellent" condition. This fully unlocked model should work with most carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, MetroPCS, and more. That makes it a solid candidate if you're swapping carriers and want to bring over a phone you acquired cheap. Or, if you simply need to upgrade or use it as a stand-in for a broken or malfunctioning model.
It's worth noting that out of every Samsung phone that will be updated to Android 17, the latest version of Google's mobile OS, the S23 FE is included. So if you buy this renewed version, you will have the latest software updates available to you — in fact, Samsung has pledged to continue supporting the Galaxy S23 FE with OS and security updates through at least October 2028. The S23 FE also features 8 GB of RAM, and when you factor in how much RAM your smartphone actually needs, 8 GB or higher is really where you want to be.
4. Straight Talk from Walmart: Samsung Galaxy A16 for $40
If you want to hit the mobile airwaves running with a super low price, this offer from Straight Talk at Walmart is a standout. You can get the Samsung Galaxy A16 128 GB model with 5G connectivity for just $40 after saving $10 instantly. This phone received top marks from outlets like PCMag with an overall rating of "Excellent." It's a viable budget handheld for under $200 that packs a lot of power and delivers excellent value. A six-year support window also means Samsung will be offering security and performance updates through November 2030. If you're using it as a bridge until you can afford a more expensive phone, or if you simply don't need anything premium, it should be an ideal choice.
It's compatible with Straight Talk's no-contract talk, text, and data plans that start at $35 per month. You can shop Straight Talk plans on the company's website or through Walmart. Also, Straight Talk is one of the cheap phone carriers that use AT&T's network, so, for the most part, you should have reliable coverage anywhere that AT&T's network reaches. If you're in an area where AT&T offers the best coverage anyway, this deal might be a no-brainer.