4 Samsung Phone Deals To Look Out For In June 2026

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There aren't many people who would argue against getting a great deal on a premium smartphone, especially with the high prices these days. One of the best times to spring for an upgrade is during a major sales event or when there are some good promotions going. Phones are also in a unique category where you can shop at popular retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, but also through wireless providers like AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and others. It means that, at any given time, there may be some great offers available — you just have to know where to look.

In the spirit of great deals, we thought it would be best to share some of the top Samsung phone deals to watch for throughout the month of June. Samsung is one of the most popular phone brands in the Android ecosystem, and if you have an old device to trade in, you can actually get some even deeper discounts, provided the device is in good condition. Without further ado, here are a few of those enticing offers.