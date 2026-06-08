Why Do Some Websites Block VPNs?

Virtual private networks, or VPNs, assign you a remote IP address from a provider's list of servers to mask your original IP. This allows you to achieve a few things while online, including bypassing geo-restrictions and securing a degree of privacy and anonymity. That makes VPNs an excellent tool for almost everyone, and you can use them across all devices, including desktop PCs, phones, laptops, game consoles, and even some media players and beyond.

Unfortunately, VPNs don't always function as intended, especially if websites or service providers block their use. VPN-blocking measures can detect when you're using such a tool and prevent you from accessing a website or related content until you disable your VPN. The parties involved could do this for a number of reasons. Websites that make money via ad revenue and data tracking, for example, might prevent VPN use to improve long-term campaign performance. Some administrators may block VPNs for security reasons, to prevent malicious use, such as users hiding behind a VPN to commit fraud or illicit activities. Additionally, some content providers, mainly streaming services like Netflix or Hulu, will block VPNs to uphold content licensing agreements with partners. Certain agreements require them to block access to specific countries or regions — these are geo-restrictions.

More recently, a spate of regulations have passed, both in the U.S. and abroad, that require online users to verify personal details like their age. VPNs can interfere with these restrictions by obscuring the user's IP and, by proxy, identity, so administrators may block VPNs to uphold these rules. A perfect example of this is Utah's new VPN laws, which could have a huge effect on how you use the internet going forward.