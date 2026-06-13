18 Things You Can No Longer Do On An Unsupported Kindle

Amazon discontinued support on Kindle e-readers made before 2012 effective May 20, 2026. The retailer's decision to stop supporting devices that are at least 14 years old shouldn't be surprising, as mobile devices routinely reach the end of their supported life well before 14 years. Even so, users of now unsupported models may be frustrated to learn that the functionality of their devices has been significantly limited. In fact, many of the key features have stopped working.

What models have been affected? The following Kindle e-readers are now unsupported: Kindle 1st Generation, Kindle 2nd Generation, Kindle DX, Kindle DX Graphite, Kindle Keyboard, Kindle 4, Kindle Touch, Kindle 5, Kindle Paperwhite 1st Generation. In addition, several Kindle Fire tablets lost Kindle e-book features after the cutoff: Kindle Fire 1st Generation, Kindle Fire 2nd Generation, Kindle Fire HD 7, Kindle Fire HD 8.9.

The list of features no longer available on older Kindle devices includes actions such as factory resets and downloading previously purchased content. The following list covers most scenarios in which an old, unsupported Kindle device will not work as intended.