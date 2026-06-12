5 Absurd Space Myths That NASA Helped Debunk

The sun is hot — that is a fact. But why is it hot? If you're a connoisseur of 1960s rock 'n' roll, you're surely familiar with the Tommy James and the Shondells song, "Ball of Fire," which suggests that the sun is, in fact, a ball of fire in the sky. Alas, Tommy James might be one of the greatest recording artists of all time, but a scientist he is not.

The solar photosphere has ribbons of fire that shoot out from the sun's gaseous surface, but the sun itself isn't a ball of fire – it's a ball of gas fueled by nuclear fusion. Its heat comes not from flames, but from radiation, which is why you should never touch a meteorite with your bare hands. The "flaming tongues of fire" are a side-effect of the sun's heat interacting with the photosphere, and NASA's Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph (IRIS) showed as much during its measurements of the temperature levels of the various parts of the sun's atmosphere.

That's not to say the sun doesn't still have unanswered questions. It's still a mystery why parts of the sun's atmosphere are hotter than the surface. One would think, the closer to the sun's core, the hotter, right? But no, and it's a mystery NASA hopes to resolve over the coming years as the IRIS project continues.