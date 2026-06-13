6 Affordable Walmart Onn Gadgets & Accessories For Your Car
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Onn is a Walmart-exclusive electronics brand that deals in tech gadgets and accessories across a broad range of areas, such as home, automotive, and mobile. The brand even offers a line of smart TVs, which are pretty cheap compared to other TV brands, but the overall quality has received mixed reviews. On the opposite end of the tech scale, Onn brings many other low-cost gadgets to the table, especially for when you're on the road.
Walmart's in-house brand offers just about any car accessory you could imagine, such as smartphone mounts, FM transmitters, and phone cords, which all give users better access to hands-free calling, navigation, and device charging while on the road. Meanwhile, the brand's mini speakers and power banks are other gadgets that make life easier and more enjoyable while traveling. For this list of affordable car gadgets and accessories from Onn, we focused on products that were priced under $40 and have positive user scores (at least a four) gathered through customer reviews.
Onn dashboard & windshield cell phone mount
The Onn dashboard and windshield cell phone mount is one useful gadget that conveniently lets you affix your phone just about anywhere you need it to be. It's compatible with smartphones up to 3.7 inches wide, allowing you to navigate maps, take calls, and more without having to hold the phone in your hand. Moreover, it has a strong self-adhesive suction base that can attach to a dashboard or the windshield glass, and it stays attached to the surface despite bumps and vibrations.
As you can imagine, it is simple to install and also offers 360-degree rotation so you can adjust the phone for the perfect viewing angle while driving. And the compact design means that the mount won't hinder your view when not in use. There's a foam backing on the mount to keep the back of your smartphone safe against scratches and impact. You can buy it on Walmart for a price of $7.88, where it has a rating of 4.2 stars from more than 2,000 reviewers who appreciated its flexible arm and stability.
Onn 7-in-1 universal car phone mount kit
If you want even more flexibility of ways to mount your cell phone in your vehicle, the Onn 7-in-1 universal car phone mount kit does just that. The kit, priced at $11.87, offers seven mounting options, so you can set the device up exactly how you need it to be for optimal safety and convenience. The cradle can hold smartphones as wide as 4 inches and keeps them firmly in place even while driving over bumpy or uneven terrain. Furthermore, there's an adjustable ball joint that gives the arm 360-degree rotational ability to achieve the right viewing angle while driving.
The neck has a cable clip that secures the charging cable to reduce clutter around the dashboard. It has a sleek black design with a foam pad for the phone to rest against and wide side clamps to keep the device securely in place. Sitting at a score of 4 stars from 2,441 reviewers, this car phone mount is applauded for its durable build and a simple setup, making it an affordable car gadget that doesn't look or feel cheap.
Onn 40W dual USB-C car charger
We can never have too much charging capability in cars these days, so the Onn 40W dual USB-C car charger is the perfect solution for easy and affordable access to power. The device plugs into the 12-volt DC port of your car, allowing you to charge a range of smart devices. There are two USB-C ports, with a maximum power delivery of 20 watts each, that work simultaneously to fill up two devices at once.
Furthermore, power-delivery-enabled devices, such as the iPhone and the latest Samsung series, charge at a maximum of 20 watts of speed to support fast charging, while those without this feature charge at a speed limit of 15 watts. The compact design won't block access to the surrounding areas of the car's dashboard and makes the gadget easy to store in the car while not in use. Priced at $9.88, this dual USB-C charger is a cheap car gadget to own, and it sits at a 4.7-star rating from 93 reviews, who praise for the accessory for its incredible power and quick charging time.
Onn Bluetooth speaker
If your car doesn't have Bluetooth, having a good speaker in your car can really turn up the vibe, especially on long journeys. The Onn mini speaker connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth, letting you play your favorite music without any interruptions from as far as 33 feet away. It delivers crisp audio with full bass so you can enjoy all the elements of the music. Additionally, the device is compact and weighs just 0.29 pounds, making it easy to carry.
This Onn speaker offers a seven-hour battery life and can be recharged via a USB-C cable which is included in the pack. There are useful features, like IPX5 water resistance and shock resistance, that further bring durability to the product. Rated at 4.4 stars from 1,250 reviewers, you can purchase this mini speaker for $11.83 on Walmart. On top of these, it is one of the best sellers on the platform, thanks to its sleek and easy-to-carry design. There are buttons on the side for volume control and power, while the USB-C charging port has a sliding cover to keep it safe from dust and dirt.
Onn Bluetooth wireless FM transmitter
Want to add helpful and hands-free voice commands in your older vehicle? Then check out the Onn Bluetooth wireless FM transmitter. This gadget plugs into the 12-volt port to upgrade your car's power outlet by bringing you various advantages. For instance, there is a power-delivery-enabled USB-C port for fast charging your smart devices and a USB-A port for seamless charging. Furthermore, it's pretty easy to set up and also has a multi-color LED ring with eight color modes to light up your car's interior per your mood. In addition, this FM transmitter has a native voice app that lets you access voice assistants, like the Google Assistant, Siri, Hey AccuWeather, and more, to fetch information and live sports and news updates on the go.
Currently up on a clearance sale, you can get the Onn Bluetooth wireless FM transmitter at a staggering $19.88 discount for just $5, originally down from $24.88. Included in the affordable price is a remote control too through which you can control the music playback, answer/end calls, or activate the voice assistant without picking up your phone, and it's well liked with a score of 4.4 stars from 67 reviews. Users liked how easy it is to connect this FM transmitter to a smartphone via Bluetooth, along with the fact that the remote comes with an adhesive back that sticks firmly onto the dashboard for easy access.
Onn 5000mAh portable power bank
The Onn portable power bank comes with a great battery capacity of 5,000mAh so you can charge your devices on the move without worrying about finding an electrical power outlet. It is equipped with one USB-C and one USB-A port for versatile charging of Android and Apple devices, including AirPods and tablets. You also get overcharge protection with this Onn power bank to keep your devices safe.
Furthermore, the slim and lightweight design of only 0.33 pounds makes it a travel-friendly gadget to take along on your trips outdoors. To keep an eye on the battery levels of the power bank, there are four LED light indicators on the side, just above the power button. The gadget is up for grabs at a low price of $7.88 on Walmart, where it has garnered a score of 4.4 stars from 716 customers. Buyers liked the portable design and its impressive charging abilities for on-the-go charging.
Methodology
While creating this list of affordable gadgets and accessories for your car from Onn, we had a certain criterion that each of these picks had to meet. Starting with the obvious: price. To keep the collection of gadgets affordable, we only picked products that were under $40, so buying them won't disturb your monthly budget.
And since we're trying to save you money, we wanted to make sure each gadget and accessory were worth buying, so we only selected Onn products with a minimum score of 4 stars from at least 50 reviewers who had positive things to say in the comments on Walmart.com. All of these accessories are intended to make your journey smoother, convenient, and more entertaining.