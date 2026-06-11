5 IKEA Finds That Can Upgrade Your Monitor Setup

The Elloven monitor stand is a nifty little desk accessory that's good for ergonomics and for keeping your setup neat by providing built-in storage. If you aren't mounting your monitor to an arm, it can help with neck, shoulder, and back strain by bringing your monitor up closer to eye level. However, be aware that this stand does not have an adjustable height.

The drawer space is ideal for storing loose cables, a notepad, pens, USB flash drives, and other knick-knacks, which might otherwise clutter your desk. You can also slide your keyboard below the drawer to clear even more space when not in use. A cutout on the back is designed to route cables and further cut back on clutter.

This IKEA monitor stand carries a price tag of $30 and is made from powder-coated steel and bamboo. You can choose from three color options, and it has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from IKEA shoppers, based on over 4,000 reviews. Folks like the minimalist design and lack of any installation work, unlike some IKEA furniture. There are hardly any notable complaints, besides missing parts and some folks getting defective items.