5 IKEA Finds That Can Upgrade Your Monitor Setup
Having the right monitor setup is not only convenient but also helpful for improving productivity. You can de-clutter your work area with certain accessories and make it more ergonomic with the right gadgets. While there are plenty of places to buy suitable accessories, furniture, and devices to enhance your space, IKEA has a pretty decent selection worth considering.
Besides the growing smart home electronics options at IKEA, this home retail giant offers everything from monitor stands to lamps and corner-friendly power strips that can improve your layout. Perhaps more importantly, IKEA has a reputation for inexpensive products, helping you avoid a hefty bill, and a solid return policy for peace of mind. As a part of this policy, you can return open products within 180 days and unopened goods for up to a year. We chose these IKEA finds after scouring the retailer's catalog for some of its best-rated products that are ideal for upgrading your monitor setup.
Elloven monitor stand with drawer
The Elloven monitor stand is a nifty little desk accessory that's good for ergonomics and for keeping your setup neat by providing built-in storage. If you aren't mounting your monitor to an arm, it can help with neck, shoulder, and back strain by bringing your monitor up closer to eye level. However, be aware that this stand does not have an adjustable height.
The drawer space is ideal for storing loose cables, a notepad, pens, USB flash drives, and other knick-knacks, which might otherwise clutter your desk. You can also slide your keyboard below the drawer to clear even more space when not in use. A cutout on the back is designed to route cables and further cut back on clutter.
This IKEA monitor stand carries a price tag of $30 and is made from powder-coated steel and bamboo. You can choose from three color options, and it has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from IKEA shoppers, based on over 4,000 reviews. Folks like the minimalist design and lack of any installation work, unlike some IKEA furniture. There are hardly any notable complaints, besides missing parts and some folks getting defective items.
Lagergang LED monitor lamp
Monitor light bars, like IKEA's Lagergang LED lamp, can help reduce glare and reflections on your screen and make it easier to view the display as well as surrounding peripherals. It attaches to the top of a monitor with an included magnetic hanger that allows for adjustability, and you can choose from three lighting intensities using the built-in dimmer. The Lagergang's USB-C connection makes it a clever way to use your monitor's USB-C ports.
Unfortunately, there is only one color option, but the $25 Lagergang LED lamp has received generally positive feedback from IKEA buyers, with an average rating of 4.4 stars, based on over 150 reviews. Users like its bright illumination, simple design, easy installation, and ability to work with curved and flat monitors. That said, some shoppers decry the lack of a cool light option and more dimming options. There are also complaints about the length of the USB cable, which is said to be short.
Forsasong cable management tray
There are plenty of IKEA finds to hide your HDMI cables and other monitor-related cords, and one of these is the Forsasong cable management tray. It offers an easy way to keep power strips and attached cables out of sight. You can also use it to collect slack from other cords and store small items. While the Forsasong tray doesn't help you route cables, it does offer an easy way to keep your desk surface neat and tidy.
This IKEA find is made from powder-coated steel and uses two clamps for mounting. The company also includes touch-and-close fastenings that help prevent tangled cables. Priced at just $10, the Forsasong cable management tray has garnered favorable feedback from shoppers, with an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars over nearly 250 reviews. Buyers point out the ease of installation and product quality. However, some note a drawback with the design of the tray, which prevents certain power strips from sitting flat in the bottom of the tray, particularly with plugs inserted.
Skotat extension cord
There is a lot to like about the IKEA Skotat extension cord when it comes to upgrading your monitor setup. It's basically a three-socket power strip with two USB-C ports that can charge or power USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) devices, including smartphones, tablets, and some laptops. The USB ports, which top out at 45 watts, also support Programmable Power Supply (PPS).
This $40 IKEA extension cord is made from polycarbonate and can output up to 1875 watts of power. It has plus-shaped holes on the back for hanging, or you can place it on a flat surface, and its triangular design is ideally suited to corner locations. Across more than 200 reviews, the IKEA Skotat power strip has an average rating of 4.6 stars. One noted downside is the lack of tamper resistance for the household outlets. Otherwise, buyers appreciate the aesthetics, built-in USB ports, and non-slip design.
Stubberget monitor bracket
While some monitor stands improve basic ergonomics, they can have limited adjustment options. This is where a monitor arm comes in. These devices add a higher level of adjustability and clear space from your desk that might otherwise be occupied by a stand. IKEA's Stubberget monitor bracket is a $50 option that mounts to your desk with an integrated clamp and can be adjusted horizontally and vertically.
Made from powder-coated steel, it leverages standard VESA 3x3-or 4x4-inch mounting patterns for attaching to the back of your monitor and can be clamped to surfaces as thick as three inches. IKEA also includes clips to route your cables along the arms for a neat setup. Be aware that the Stubberget bracket does involve a bit of assembly and is only suitable for up to 23-inch screen sizes and a maximum monitor weight of 18 pounds. If you have a dual-monitor setup, consider the Stubberget bracket for two monitors, which has a list price of $60.
This IKEA find has an average buyer rating of 3.9 out of 5 stars based on 50 reviews. Most complaints are around assembly issues and defective units. Otherwise, buyers consider the monitor arm a good value for the money, well built, and a good addition to their work setup.
How we selected these IKEA gadgets for your monitor setup
When selecting these products, we looked through IKEA's product portfolio for accessories and gadgets that can improve a monitor setup by de-cluttering or streamlining. We also searched for items that improve ergonomics of the overall setup. We refined our selection to the best-rated options that have received favorable reviews from verified buyers and are actively available via the retailer's website.