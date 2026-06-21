Why Some Android Manufacturers Stopped Using Curved Displays

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There was a time when curved displays were seen as an indicator of a premium Android smartphone, with flagship devices opting for these screens instead of the ubiquitous flat-screen design. You could buy curved-display phones from the likes of Samsung, Huawei, LG, and OnePlus. Just look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from 2023, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro from 2022, and the OnePlus 12 from 2023. However, if you look at the current Android smartphone market, it's hard to find a device that still sports a curved display. They've really fallen out of favor — Samsung ditched its Edge design in the S24 Ultra, and OnePlus followed suit, ditching the design in the OnePlus 13 in late 2024.

If curved displays were once considered premium and a way to distinguish flagship devices from the rest, why did some companies ditch them? One of the main disadvantages is their fragile nature. Compared to flat screens, curved displays are more prone to damage when dropped, partly because they leave the screen more exposed to impact. As such, there's a high chance of your phone's display shattering even upon small impacts with a hard surface. And good luck trying to apply a screen protector, because some areas would still be exposed, and even specialized ones meant for this kind of screen didn't fit perfectly. Even worse, replacing a cracked curved display was more expensive.

Curved displays also suffer from accidental touches along the edge of the screen because that's typically the part of the surface your palm and fingers come into contact with while holding the device. Glare is another Achilles' heel for this kind of smartphone display, and it was common to see streaks of light reflecting off the curved edge, especially while using the device in a bright environment.